Naomi Jones spent Saturday working with organizations in Harrisonburg to create the Kelley Street Garden, which will serve the residents of Harrison Heights and allow them to grow their own produce.
It’s the kind of endeavor that is at the crux of Jones’ Staunton-based nonprofit, Jones Garden.
“We help build them. We provide the labor and tools,” Jones said.
Jones Garden Inc. is a nonprofit organization seeking to make a difference in local communities by promoting nutritious eating and the appreciation of natural beauty through the construction of affordable, easily accessible, and aesthetically pleasing community gardens.
“We hope to reduce the access and availability barriers to fresh, affordable food that many families face on a daily basis while also encouraging communities to be proactive and live sustainably,” its website states.
Jones Garden targets abandoned, forgotten and overlooked areas in local communities to brighten up and add a natural, creative touch.
According to nonprofit organization Do Something, about 23.5 million people live in food deserts. Nearly half of them also have low income. Approximately 2.3 million people, 2.2% of all United States households, live in low-income rural areas that are more than 10 miles from a supermarket. Food insecurity has a high correlation with increased diabetes rates.
Jones Garden hopes to limit these food deserts in the greater Staunton area.
Currently underway is a project to bring a community garden to the Montgomery Hall area of Staunton. A space has been created on the corner of Montgomery Avenue and Peck Street. The project is in need of supplies.
For more information, go to jonesgarden.org.
