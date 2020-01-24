It took a judge just a few minutes Friday to decide to revoke the entire suspended sentence of a convicted killer, bringing the time Wesley Cruz will spend in prison to nearly 60 years.
On Oct. 2, a jury found Wesley Cruz, 29, guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the death of Miguel Angel Meza Ramirez, 20.
On Dec. 19, a second jury found Cruz guilty of felony possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
He received 53 years in prison.
On Friday, Judge Bruce Albertson tacked on six years and eight months of suspended time from a 2010 felony attempted malicious wounding charge. The revocation brings Cruz’s total sentence to 59 years and eight months.
A probation violation in Waynesboro for a 2015 grand larceny conviction was dismissed on Jan. 15.
The investigation into Cruz began just after midnight on Oct. 8, 2017, when Harrisonburg police were dispatched to the now-defunct Vibe Bistro and Hookah Lounge on South Main Street.
When police arrived, they found Ramirez in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.
Ramirez was pronounced dead a short time later at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Prosecutors say Cruz and the victim began arguing inside the bar. When Ramirez left, they say, Cruz followed him to the parking lot, where Cruz shot Ramirez in the chest.
Garst said the shooting happened because Ramirez didn’t show Cruz the respect he felt he deserved.
She said Cruz used a stolen .45-caliber Kimber handgun to kill Ramirez.
Police found the weapon off Cecil Wampler Road based on information in a jailhouse letter written by a co-defendant in the case, Keane Latrae Alestock, who drove Cruz from the scene of the crime. In December 2018, Alestock pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and got 2½ years of active prison time.
Harrisonburg police traced the gun to a Henrico County deputy. It was not his service-issued weapon.
Cruz is being held at the Rockingham County Jail while he awaits a transfer to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
