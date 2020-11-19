A Rockingham County judge denied a local immigrant advocacy group’s claim that Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson violated the state’s Freedom of Information Act when he refused to release information about immigration detainers on inmates booked into the jail.
The ruling was issued in a letter sent to attorneys on Nov. 12 following arguments in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Nov. 10.
In his ruling, Judge T.J. Wilson wrote that the information being sought was specific to an individual inmate, which would make it exempt from FOIA.
Sophia Gregg, an attorney for the Legal Aid Justice Center, a state immigrant advocacy organization, and the University of Virginia School of Law’s Immigration Clinic filed a writ of mandamus on March 3 claiming Hutcheson violated the state’s Freedom of Information Act.
The filing was made on behalf of Boris Ozuna of local group FUEGO, or Friends United for Equity and Grassroots Organizing.
On Aug. 3, Judge John Hart issued a ruling in Rockingham County General District Court stating that Hutcheson complied with FOIA laws.
Ozuna appealed the ruling to circuit court.
“The public has the right to know the extent of which the Sheriff is collaborating with ICE and how this is impacting our community,” Ozuna said in a statement at the time of the appeal.
Hutcheson declined to comment.
Ozuna said he filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the sheriff on July 31, 2019, asking for information regarding his collaboration with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
He said Hutcheson replied on Aug. 6, 2019, but didn’t answer some questions and referred him to ICE for information. Ozuna said Hutcheson failed to cite any exemption under state or federal law.
While Hutcheson answered many questions, the filing states, five pieces of information were not provided, including information on “the use or request for issuance of immigration detainers and number of immigration detainers received by the department.”
To that request, the filing states, Hutcheson replied: “All communications with DHS/ICE are secure and confidential communications that are subject to their approval and consent in order to be released.”
Ozuna claims Hutcheson is keeping inmates past their release dates to hold them until ICE comes and picks them up, possibly violating the inmates’ Fourth Amendment rights.
FUEGO has called on Hutcheson several times in the last year to end his collaboration with ICE.
Hutcheson has refused, saying that releasing the individuals before ICE takes custody could put the public’s safety in danger.
In a previous interview, Hutcheson said the process begins only after someone is arrested and booked into the jail. He said deputies electronically notify Homeland Security when someone meets certain criteria. Federal agents then check the name in a federal database and decide whether to issue a custody order.
It is good to see the sheriff is continuing to cooperate with federal officers in regard to the removal of illegal aliens.[thumbup]
