A Harrisonburg man who admitted fleeing the scene of an August 2018 hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a James Madison University student won’t have to pay restitution, a judge ruled Friday.
Mashkhal K. Ibrahim, 29, was charged with felony hit-and-run in the crash that injured Jared Antle, then 19, of Williamsburg.
As part of a May 6 plea deal, Judge T.J. Wilson sentenced Ibrahim to five years in prison with all but one year, 10 months suspended.
During a restitution hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court, prosecutors sought roughly $90,000 in out-of-pocket costs the Antle family spent.
Ibrahim’s attorney, Aaron Cook, said state law requires the prosecution to prove that the damages to the victim were caused by the defendant leaving the scene.
“This is a case where leaving scene didn’t cause the damage,” Cook said.
Judge T.J. Wilson agreed, saying there’s no evidence that Ibrahim’s fleeing the scene caused Antel’s injuries. He said the crash caused the injuries and Ibrahim is not charged with causing a crash.
“It’s not my opinion of what should be done, it’s what the law is,” Wilson said.
On Dec. 13, 2019, Ibrahim’s first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a verdict.
On May 30, his second trial yielded the same result.
The crash happened on Aug. 24, 2018, just before midnight as passengers were getting into a silver SUV stopped in the eastbound right lane of the 400 block of West Market Street.
Antle was outside the vehicle when a black Honda Pilot crashed into it. He was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center before being flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
He sustained a traumatic brain injury.
In October 2018, he was transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Atlanta, the Shepherd Center. He was released in June 2019 and returned to his home in Williamsburg.
The driver of the Honda fled the scene on foot. Just under 20 minutes after the collision, Ibrahim’s mother, Nerges Ibrahim, reported the vehicle had been stolen.
Ibrahim also faces a probation violation in Montgomery County.
In 2014, he pleaded guilty in connection with a home-invasion robbery.
He was sentenced to 28 years in prison with all but five suspended. He currently faces a probation violation and could be sent back to prison for up to the 23 years suspended.
He’s scheduled to appear in court for the probation violation on June 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.