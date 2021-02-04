A Rockingham County judge ordered a mental evaluation for a man released this summer from a state mental hospital, six years after he pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in connection with a fatal January 2013 traffic crash.
Daniel Ringgold, 71, was charged with involuntary manslaughter. During a bench trial in December 2014, Judge Bruce Albertson accepted Ringgold’s not-guilty plea based on medical documents submitted as sealed evidence. Prosecutors say Ringgold suffers from bipolar disorder. He was committed to a hospital.
After numerous attempts for freedom, Albertson granted his release in July, citing his ongoing improvement.
In late January, according to police, officers responded to a welfare check for Ringgold at his apartment provided by the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Community Services Board.
Police say he was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for a medical issue.
On Jan. 27, Albertson ordered a mental evaluation for Ringgold.
Once the mental evaluation is completed, Albertson will decide whether to revoke the conditional release or allow him to return to HRCSB housing.
In April, Ringgold’s attorney, David Martin, submitted a third conditional release plan for him to consider.
During July’s hearing, Martin stressed that Ringgold has been in remission for more than 2½ years.
He also added the conditional release plan addresses concerns that Albertson previously had about Ringgold driving.
Albertson noted that the 2013 crash was not the first time Ringgold drove while in a manic state. In 2012, he was caught driving in South Carolina.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ken Baldassari opposed the release, citing the risk to public safety. He noted that Ringgold has been hospitalized roughly two dozen times for mental health issues.
Under the conditional release plan, Ringgold is required to check in with staff five times a day and needs to take his medication in front of them.
Additionally, all keys to vehicles are locked, and staff provides transportation for Ringgold.
Ringgold had been held at the Catawba Hospital northwest of Roanoke since the judge’s ruling in 2014.
On Jan. 22, 2013, Ringgold was driving an Oldsmobile that collided with a Pontiac on Va. 42 about 2 miles north of Harrisonburg near Buttermilk Creek Road.
The driver of the Pontiac, Darlene Piotrwoski, 60, of Singers Glen, died from her injuries after being taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Virginia State Police said Ringgold, traveling south, crossed into the northbound lane.
Troopers reported that Ringgold appeared confused and disoriented at the time, which resulted in a driving while intoxicated charge against him.
An analysis of his blood revealed he was not intoxicated, and the DWI was dismissed.
Prosecutors say Ringgold was previously diagnosed with bipolar and obsessive-compulsive disorders. Medical experts, they say, concluded that Ringgold’s mental state was debilitated at the time of the crash.
Doctors testified at a March 2019 hearing that Ringgold had been taking his medication regularly and had been in remission since January 2018.
Piotrwoski’s husband, John, previously attended Ringgold’s hearings and expressed opposition to conditional release.
