A Rockingham County judge removed James Madison University President Jonathan Alger from the jury of a Harrisonburg man accused in an August 2018 hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a JMU student.
During the second day of the trial Thursday, Judge T.J. Wilson removed Alger citing the Daily News-Record’s front page story that revealed his identity.
JMU’s student newspaper, The Breeze, was the first to disclose Alger’s name on Twitter and on its website.
The Daily News-Record has had a longstanding policy of not naming jurors, however opted to do so after his name was released by another publication.
“This is unprecedented,” Wilson said in court, referring to Alger only as Juror No. 13. “His name was on the front page of the local newspaper.”
Alger was selected Wednesday as one of the 14 jurors in the case, which includes two alternate jurors, to hear the case of Mashkhal K. Ibrahim.
No stranger to the law, Alger holds a juris doctor from Harvard University.
Before accepting the job as JMU's president, Alger served as the senior vice president and general counsel at Rutgers University in New Jersey and assistant general counsel at the University of Michigan.
Neither the prosecutor or defense asked for Alger to be removed, but Wilson said he felt it needed to be done.
He said the policy of not naming jurors is an important one to uphold.
“It’s to protect the safety of the jurors,” Wilson said in court.
Ibrahim is charged with felony hit-and-run in the crash that injured Jared Antle, then 19, of Williamsburg. Ibrahim faces up to 10 years in prison. Ibrahim is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
The trial resumed today with Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Victoria Jensen presenting her case.
The crash happened on Aug. 24, 2018, just before midnight as passengers were getting into a silver SUV stopped in the eastbound right lane of the 400 block of West Market Street.
Antle was outside the vehicle when a black Honda Pilot crashed into it. He was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center before being flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
He sustained a traumatic brain injury.
In October 2018, he was transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Atlanta, the Shepherd Center.
He was released in June 2019 and returned to his home in Williamsburg.
The driver of the Honda fled the scene on foot. Just under 20 minutes after the collision, Ibrahim’s mother, Nerges Ibrahim, reported the vehicle had been stolen.
On Dec. 13, 2019, Ibrahim’s first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a verdict.
At the trial, Ibrahim testified that he was the driver, crashed into the car and fled the scene.
However, he testified that he didn’t know he injured someone.
For a conviction, prosecutors need to prove he knew or should have known someone was hurt.
