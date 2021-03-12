One year ago Friday, Rockingham County Circuit hosted its last jury trial before the Supreme Court of Virginia halted them due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With Rockingham County now having the green light to resume jury trials, several high-profile cases landed in circuit court this week for scheduling.
On Monday, Judge Bruce Albertson scheduled former Bridgewater police officer Christopher Earman’s trial for June 14.
Earman’s case is in circuit court after he appealed his Feb. 9 conviction in Rockingham County General District Court for misdemeanor invasion of privacy using a computer.
Prosecutors claim the 46-year-old used the Virginia Criminal Information Network terminal inside his police vehicle to look up a license plate number of a vehicle parked outside his friend’s estranged wife’s home in Staunton.
Earman’s attorney, Aaron Cook, argued that Earman never specifically looked at the personal information outlined in state code and, therefore, should have been found not guilty.
However, Judge Christpher Collins sided with the prosecution and issued Earman a $100 fine.
Also on Monday, Albertson scheduled a jury trial for a Lyft driver accused of misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm stemming from a Nov. 3, 2019 shooting on Devon Lane.
A two-day trial is now set to begin Sept. 13.
That case is also an appeal from a general district court ruling.
In March 2010, then general district court judge William Eldridge found Liskey not guilty of misdemeanor brandishing a firearm and misdemeanor assault and battery but guilty on the reckless handling charge.
Eldridge issued a six-month suspended sentence.
Prosecutors say Liskey, while driving for the ride-hailing service, got into an altercation with residents in the area over a parking spot.
The altercation became physical after Liskey pepper-sprayed a victim. Prosecutors say a witness tried to intervene, and Liskey pulled out a pistol and fired.
