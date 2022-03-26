Rockingham County Circuit Court Judge Thomas J. Wilson, IV is “ready for just a little change of pace.”
Wilson, 69, of Harrisonburg, will be retiring after a 14-year career on the bench March 31.
“It’s really lucky when you get to do something you enjoy, that matters, is important, and something I feel I’m good at,” Wilson said in an interview Friday. “Not perfect — but good at.”
Wilson graduated from Turner Ashby High School in 1970, and earned his Bachelor’s of Science in Civil Engineering in 1974 from Virginia Military Institute. In 1977, he graduated from the University of Richmond’s Law School.
Upon graduation, he came back to Harrisonburg to practice law with his father. Wilson said in 1983, he formed a partnership with lawyer Lawrence D. Bowers Jr., to create Wilson and Bowers law firm.
“Over the years, I represented clients in both state and federal cases across western Virginia,” he said.
He described his time in practice as a “general practice and litigation attorney” — a position unique to the judicial outlook today. During this, he represented litigants in many different cases, something he said helped him in having familiarity with the law. In Virginia, circuit courts have authority to try both civil and criminal cases.
He was appointed as a substitute district judge in 2000, and served in that capacity while maintaining his practice for the next eight years.
“I developed a feeling that courts often do a great job of bringing order to a chaotic situation,” Wilson said. “I developed a lot of respect for the judicial system and the way that it worked, and I thought I’d like to be a part of it.”
Being a judge is a job where you have to be on “peak performance,” he said, and that when ruling, a careful analysis of facts and burden of proof is required to determine the right answer.
“People deserve to be treated fairly and equally under the law,” Wilson said.
After his retirement at the end of the month, Wilson will take a 90-day pause, as is statutory requirement. Once that is completed, he will sit as a substitute judge in circuit courts — doing what he does now, but at his own schedule and pace, he said.
“I’ll still be busy with judicial matters,” he said.
He thanked his wife, Kerri, who has been “extremely supportive” of him over the years.
Wilson said he wants to simply be remembered as someone who “worked hard and tried to make the right call.”
