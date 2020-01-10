A Rockingham County judge upheld jury recommendations that Wesley Cruz should spend roughly half-century behind bars for killing a city man at a hookah lounge in 2017.
On Oct. 2, a jury found Wesley Cruz, 29, guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the death of Miguel Angel Meza Ramirez, 20.
On Dec. 19, a second jury found Cruz guilty of felony possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
Combined, jurors recommended Cruz spend 53 years in prison.
On Friday, during a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court, Judge T.J. Wilson upheld the recommendations.
Before Wilson’s decision, Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst asked the judge to honor the jury recommendations, citing Cruz’s previous criminal record, which included an assault on a woman.
“His conduct has escalated,” she said. “He graduated to murder.”
Cruz’s attorney, Hunter Jackson, asked Wilson to sentence Cruz to the low end of the guidelines, which called for roughly 42 to 70 years in prison. In Virginia, a judge can sentence someone lower than the jury’s recommendation, but not higher.
Jackson said Cruz’s friends described him as a person that went out of the way to help others. He said Cruz, when he coached youth basketball, would often buy shoes for less fortunate children.
However, Jackson’s argument didn’t sway Wilson.
Wilson said the facts of the case warranted the 53 years.
The investigation into Cruz began just after midnight on Oct. 8, 2017, when Harrisonburg police were dispatched to the now-defunct Vibe Bistro and Hookah Lounge on South Main Street.
When police arrived, they found Ramirez in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.
Ramirez was pronounced dead a short time later at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Prosecutors say Cruz and the victim began arguing inside the bar. When Ramirez left, they say, Cruz followed him to the parking lot, where Cruz shot Ramirez in the chest.
Garst said the shooting happened because Ramirez didn’t show Cruz the respect he felt he deserved.
She said Cruz used a stolen .45-caliber Kimber handgun to kill Ramirez.
Police found the weapon off Cecil Wampler Road based on information in a jailhouse letter written by a co-defendant in the case, Keane Latrae Alestock, who drove Cruz from the scene of the crime. In December 2018, Alestock pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and got 2½ years of active prison time.
Harrisonburg police traced the gun to a Henrico County deputy. It was not his service-issued weapon.
Cruz is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 24 for a probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.