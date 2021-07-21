A Rockingham County judge denied a Dayton man’s request Tuesday to be released from prison early.
Brian Lee Thompson, who stabbed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her mother, claimed his 13-year sentence was “excessive.”
On Feb. 4, 2011, the then 19-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of felony attempted first-degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding and one felony count of attempted malicious wounding.
Judge James Lane later sentenced Thompson to 58 years in prison but suspended all but 13 years. He also added five additional years in prison for violating his probation. Sentencing guidelines called for an active prison term of six to 13 years.
Judge Bruce Albertson upheld the sentence Tuesday, indicating he likely would have issued a longer sentence had he been the judge.
“It was a horrific situation,” Albertson said. “I might have gone above the guidelines. He needs to fulfill his sentence.”
Thompson was previously convicted of felony arson before the stabbing.
Thompson stabbed Patty Cash, his then 18-year-old ex-girlfriend, and her mother, then 38-year-old Donna Beasley, at their home in the 9000 block of Fox Den Lane, just outside of Dayton, on July 17, 2010.
Cash, pregnant with Thompson's child at the time, testified at a May 25, 2011, sentencing hearing that Thompson cut her twice in the throat, then proceeded to cut her in the back of the neck three times.
During the attack, Beasley entered the room and intervened. Thompson stabbed her eight times, including once close to the heart, during the attack.
Both victims were taken to Rockingham Memorial Hospital and recovered from their wounds.
Cash later delivered a healthy baby girl.
At the original sentencing hearing, Thompson told Lane he had an alcohol problem that started when he was 15. He said he began drinking to help cope with family problems growing up.
On Tuesday, he reiterated that alcohol led to his poor choices, but he’s learned a lot since that day.
He asked Albertson for mercy.
“Try not to judge me as the young boy who committed the crimes,” he said.
Christopher Bean, assistant commonwealth’s attorney, asked Albertson to uphold the sentence.
“This is a man that took a knife and slashed the throat of his pregnant girlfriend,” Bean said. “His problem is alcohol, and his trigger is readily available.”
