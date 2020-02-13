A Rockingham County jury found a Harrisonburg man accused of sending text messages threatening to shoot teenagers not guilty of the most serious charges Tuesday.
Tarun Kumar Vyas, 34, was charged with four felony counts of sending terroristic threats.
However, a jury found him not guilty on three counts and guilty of the lesser offense of felony using an electronic device to send threats on the fourth count. The key distinction in the charge is that the threats weren’t considered “terroristic.”
Jurors recommended he spend nine months in jail.
Judge Bruce Albertson scheduled sentencing for March 25.
Vyas’ attorney, Aaron Cook, said he believed the jury understood the message he presented throughout the trial that Vyas’ wife made the accusations to prevent her estranged husband from taking their children to India.
“I thought he should have been found not guilty on all the charges,” Cook said.
Prosecutors say the investigation into Vyas began in September after one of the Vyas children made a comment to a teacher at Second Home Childcare Center.
The teacher then questioned Vyas’ wife about the statements. Prosecutors said the wife told the teacher about a protective order that was issued against her husband and disclosed threatening messages that were sent to her.
The teacher then called the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Investigators interviewed Vyas’ wife, who provided multiple screenshots of text messages that she claimed Vyas sent to her recently.
One allegedly stated: “Can you ask your son to gather all the neighborhood boys, I’m feeling trigger happy today.”
Another stated: “Time to kill me some brash American teenagers.”
A third stated: “I’m a Muslim now. I’m not afraid to die.”
Cook questioned the timing of the reporting of the screenshots. Cook said the wife reported that the screenshots were recent, but they actually were taken in 2018.
In response to one of the statements in 2018, Cook said, Vyas’ wife replied, “grow up.” He said that’s an indicator she didn’t take these threats seriously.
Vyas, an Indian national who became a permanent resident after marrying his wife, is being held at the Rockingham County Jail.
With a felony conviction and being a permanent resident, Vyas could face deportation
