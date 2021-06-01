A Rockingham County jury found a Harrisonburg man guilty Friday of sexually assaulting his girlfriend in 2019.
Following a two-day trial in Circuit Court, jurors found Mohammed Sabri Laylani, 47, guilty of felony rape and felony forcible sodomy.
Jurors sentenced Laylani to two life sentences.
Judge T.J. Wilson scheduled Laylani to return to court on Sept. 9 for formal sentencing.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alycia Eldridge said the investigation began on Sept. 20, 2019 when the victim called 911 following an attack at her Merlins Way home in Harrisonburg.
During opening arguments Thursday, Eldridge told jurors the victim, a single mother, first met Laylani in 2017 when she was in a car crash.
An acquaintance of the victim recommended Laylani to repair her car.
The victim and Laylani, both from Iraq, sparked a friendship based on their ethnic roots.
After about six months, Eldridge told jurors, the friendship grew into a romantic relationship.
She said the couple later moved in with each other at a home on Mosby Court and got married in a religious ceremony, but never filed paperwork with Virginia. Shortly after, Eldridge said, the victim suspected that Laylani was cheating on her.
They addressed the issue and continued to work on their relationship, Eldridge said.
Later on, Eldridge said, the victim suspected more infidelity and moved to Merlins Way without Laylani. The two later reconciled and he began to spend the night on occasions, Eldridge said.
One day, she said, the victim brought Laylani lunch at his shop, only to find a woman quickly pulling up her pants. When Laylani got home, Eldridge said, the victim didn’t say anything until her children went to bed.
She brought up the issue later.
Eldridge said Laylani then beat the victim, forced her to perform oral sex and raped her.
“He became a person she never saw before,” Eldridge told the jury. “He slapped her across the face. She was terrified.”
Laylani’s defense attorney, Aaron Graves, told jurors the victim was full of jealousy about relationships that didn’t exist. He said she often would show up at his work and sift through his phone looking for incriminating material.
“It was borderline stalking,” Graves said, adding that she had a motive to “fabricate” a story.
In the end, jurors sided with the prosecution.
Friday’s conviction was not Laylani’s first for sexual assault.
In 2008, he was charged in Rockingham County with felony abduction and felony forcible sodomy. A year later, he pleaded guilty to the abduction charge and the amended charge of felony aggravated sexual battery.
He received a 10-year prison sentence with all but one year suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.