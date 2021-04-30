A Rockingham County jury on Thursday began deciding the fate of a Harrisonburg man accused of causing an August 2018 hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a James Madison University student.
Mashkhal K. Ibrahim, 29, is charged with felony hit-and-run in the crash that injured Jared Antle, then 19, of Williamsburg. Ibrahim faces up to 10 years in prison. Ibrahim is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
On Dec. 13, 2019, Ibrahim’s first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a verdict.
For a conviction, prosecutors need to prove Ibrahim knew or should have known someone was hurt.
Earlier in the day Thursday, Judge T.J. Wilson removed JMU President Jonathan Alger from the jury, citing the Daily News-Record’s front page story that revealed his identity.
JMU’s student newspaper, The Breeze, was the first to disclose Alger’s name on Twitter and on its website.
The Daily News-Record generally does not identify jurors but opted to do so after his name was released by another publication.
“This is unprecedented,” Wilson said in court, referring to Alger only as Juror No. 13. “His name was on the front page of the local newspaper.”
Alger was selected Wednesday as one of the 14 jurors, which includes two alternate jurors, to hear the case.
Neither the prosecutor or defense attorney asked for Alger to be removed, but Wilson said he felt it needed to be done.
He said the policy of not naming jurors is an important one to uphold.
“It’s to protect the safety of the jurors,” Wilson said in court.
During closing arguments, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Victoria Jensen told jurors that it is obvious Ibrahim knew or should have known someone was injured in the crash.
“He left his DNA at the scene, he left his family’s vehicle at the scene and he left Jared Antle at the scene,” Jensen said. “The damage [to the vehicles] alone should have indicated that someone was hurt.”
Ibrahim’s attorney, Aaron Cook, said his client, who initially denied being involved in the crash, confessed but said he was unaware anyone was hurt.
“He thought he hit a parked car,” Cook said, adding that his client was confused and had ringing in his ears from the impact of the airbag.
The jury began deliberating at about 3:30 p.m. and wrapped up at 6 p.m. It will resume deliberations this morning at 9 a.m.
The crash happened on Aug. 24, 2018, just before midnight as passengers were getting into a silver SUV stopped in the eastbound right lane of the 400 block of West Market Street.
Antle was outside the vehicle when a black Honda Pilot crashed into it. He was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center before being flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
He sustained a traumatic brain injury.
In October 2018, he was transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Atlanta, the Shepherd Center.
He was released in June 2019 and returned to his home in Williamsburg.
The driver of the Honda fled the scene on foot. Just under 20 minutes after the collision, Ibrahim’s mother, Nerges Ibrahim, reported the vehicle had been stolen.
