In the sweltering heat of summer, peaches offer a cool, sweet and sharp flavor and pack a punch of juicy hydration in each bite.
Baked, grilled or frozen — peaches are a versatile staple of the warmer months, with prime season landing between July and August, but local growers said the late frost made a dent in this year’s harvest. Whether reaping the benefits of the seasonal crop by picking a plump peach straight off the branch or ordering a fruit-infused beverage, there are several ways of getting your peach fix in the area before the crop runs out.
“It's been a very exciting peach season as far as movement. I think there's a shortage of peaches up and down the East Coast because of the frost and freeze,” Turkey Knob Growers co-owner Jamie Williams said.
This week is National Farmers Market Week, and what better way to celebrate local growers during peach season than purchasing a pack of fresh fruit at the weekly stand?
“You can’t beat the quality of locally sourced peaches hand-picked in an orchard where they are paying attention to quality,” said Joseph Ulmer, co-owner of Overlook Produce and Farm Adventures.
Patrick Ryan, the ninth-generation owner of Ryan's Fruit Market, begins selling peaches at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market and at Ryan’s Fruit Market in mid-June each year. Growing several varieties that ripen early and last late into the season, Ryan’s Market expects to sell peaches until mid-September.
“Peaches are definitely the most popular crop I sell. It's just the most popular. Not a lot of people have peaches because they are hard to grow and people think of them as summertime food,” Ryan said.
Showalter’s Orchard canceled its annual Summerfest Peach Celebration, scheduled for Aug. 15, in light of the pandemic and instead is hosting a Summerfest Weekend Series that will open tasting rooms from 1 to 8 p.m. and the orchard from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday this month. Peach picking begins next week at the orchard, and guests can choose between three varieties. This weekend’s theme is Orchard Fare with hot pretzels and pretzel dogs on the menu, and next weekend brings melty sandwiches and fresh salad from the Mama’s Caboose food truck.
Food truck owner Diane Roll has served fresh grilled peaches with cinnamon and whipped cream from Showalter’s Orchard in the past and said she’s excited to return for Summerfest “to get back out to see people, to see my friends, eat some peaches.”
“We’ll definitely do something with their peaches,” she said. “They're just like super awesome assets to the Valley, and they've been there a million years so they've perfected their craft.”
Turkey Knob Growers’ Timberville Fruit Market is selling four varieties of peaches this season: PS15, white lady, coral star and lucky 13. Williams said the late freeze severely damaged nectarines this year, but peaches survived and seem to be growing in popularity.
“There's definitely an influx of younger people showing interest and doing different things: peach ice cream, peach milkshakes, we’re hearing peach cobblers, different recipes,” Williams said.
Overlook Produce and Farm Adventures is selling freestone yellow peaches from South Carolina and the local area, and pies and jams made with fresh, local fruit. Ulmer said the frost season hit the local growers hard, producing about 25% their usual yield, so the season is speeding by.
“They're just about irresistible. If people are looking to buy them, get them in bulk and don't wait around because peach season is going to be light and quick this season,” Ulmer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.