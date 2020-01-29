Lynchburg native Mike Hubbard was winding down his Major League career when he joined the Texas Rangers in the spring of 2001.
That allowed him to play for the late Texas manager Johnny Oates, who grew up near Richmond and was a standout at Virginia Tech. "Having that Virginia connection was really cool," Hubbard, a former catcher at James Madison University, said Friday.
Those five games with the Rangers also afforded Hubbard, who now lives near Richmond, the chance to see a very young Patrick Mahomes - who will be one of the starting quarterbacks in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Mahomes is the son of Pat Mahomes, a former big-league pitcher who was teammates with Hubbard for a few games with Texas in 2001.
"He was always running around in the clubhouse," Hubbard said of the younger Mahomes, who turned 6 during that season.
The younger Mahomes is now a star for the Kansas City Chiefs, who will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The quarterback was able to tag along in the majors with his father, who was teammates with Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez.
"Just to see guys like that definitely instilled in me that I had to work hard if I wanted to be a professional athlete," Patrick Mahomes, 24, told reporters in Florida this week. "You see guys going out there and being great, but you understand how much hard work it takes."
Hubbard and the elder Mahomes played in the same games for Texas on May 6 and 12 of 2001. Hubbard hit the last homer of his career on May 11 against the Chicago White Sox.
"He was a tall guy who threw hard," Hubbard said of the elder Mahomes. "He was a solid guy and very approachable."
The elder Mahomes was born in Texas, broke into the majors in 1992 with Minnesota and finished his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2003. His son was a high school and college football standout in Texas before joining Kansas City in the NFL in 2017.
Hubbard was drafted out of JMU in Harrisonburg by the Chicago Cubs in 1992 and was promoted to the majors three years later.
Hubbard broke his thumb during the 2001 season but continued to work out with the Rangers in Texas. That year the movie "The Rookie" was filmed, with Dennis Quaid, at the home of the Rangers.
The Chiefs, currently, have several other connections to Virginia.
Cornerback Kendall Fuller played at Virginia Tech, running back Marcus Marshall (James Madison) is on the reserve/future list and former University of Virginia defensive back Juan Thornhill is on the team's reserved/injured list.
Former JMU football standouts to appear in the Super Bowl include kicker Scott Norwood (Buffalo), wide receiver Gary Clark (Washington) and defensive lineman Charles Haley, who appeared with both Dallas and San Francisco.
Haley, now 56, was part of five Super Bowl winners and is a member of the 49ers Hall of Fame. Haley played with the 49ers from 1986-91 and again from 1998-99.
Hubbard, 48, meanwhile, said he will be pulling for the Chiefs and coach Andy Reid on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.