Walking into a boutique in Bridgewater is a symphony of color.
Stylishly-clad mannequins don forest green derby hats, crimson sweaters and amber plaid shawls of soft, light material. Seemingly one-of-a-kind handbags rest on tables with jewelry ranging from chunky costume pieces, to light, dainty necklaces.
Karen’s the Prissy Country Girl, a Bridgewater women's clothing boutique is well-known in the area for its affordable, trendy selection that’s ever-changing – curated by the owner, Karen Luster, of Deerfield.
“Just because we live out in the country, doesn’t mean we can’t have any style,” said Luster, who posts regular Facebook Live videos about her products, focusing on the feel of each piece and what’s new in the store that day.
The Prissy Country Girl has been voted “best boutique,” by readers of the Daily News-Record for the past two years.
“Feel how soft that is,” Luster said, holding up a delicately woven poncho. “Like ‘buttah.’ I want it to be pretty, I want it to be made nice and to have good prices.”
Luster -- nicknamed “the Prissy Country Girl,” by her husband -- is a native of Richmond, who has spent time in West Virginia and attended James Madison University as an undergraduate. Not just a fashionista, Luster said she has developed savvy business smarts that have led to success.
With a big, sweet personality and fun sense of style, Luster gets to know her customers – she learns their names, sizes and what colors they like.
Luster said she “got the bug,” for purchasing items for gift and boutique shops when she started working at Wintergreen Resort, buying items to fill a gift shop.
"I started going to shows. And then, I was working every weekend and every holiday for that company," Luster said. "And I was like, if I’m going to do that, I’m going to do it for myself.”
On the first Friday evening of each month, Luster said she opens the doors to her shop – after hours – for a special “ladies’ night” celebration. Luster said the event regularly draws around 100 women from the area, who often visit a local restaurant in Bridgewater like The Cracked Pillar Pub or Francesco’s, an Italian restaurant, before heading over to the boutique.
The women enjoy snacks and drinks as Luster hosts a different local artist. Luster said the ladies night allows her to meet new customers.
Karen’s the Prissy Country Girl is on Facebook and has an online shop at karenstheprissycountrygirl.com.
The boutique is located at 405 N. Main Street, in Bridgewater. Luster rents space from Becki Witt, who owns Rebecca’s Well Gift Shop and the historic building that houses both shops.
“I love Bridgewater,” Witt said. “Bridgewater has the potential to, and is, growing. I’ve been waiting for Bridgewater to grow. Instead of just being focused more on industrial, at this point, they are focused on restaurants – local restaurants and promoting more of a downtown.”
