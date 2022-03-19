DAYTON — The results from the Town of Dayton’s community input survey are in and one thing is clear: the majority of the survey’s 119 respondents said they want the small town to maintain its charm.
Dayton Town Manager Angela Lawrence presented the results of the survey to the Town’s Planning Commission at its meeting Thursday night, as the town will also be revising and updating its comprehensive plan.
“There's always going to be a dichotomy,” she said. “Some people want us not to grow at all, or not to have any more houses; other people want us to grow but keep the small-town feel. I think everybody in the comments we saw wants to keep the small-town feel. But how we do that and how we keep the character of the town is the challenge.”
Results from the survey will give town officials and governing bodies a better idea when they revise the comprehensive plan this year, Lawrence said.
Lawrence said the components of the comprehensive plan include a background of the history of Dayton, zoning and future land use, natural environment, population and housing, employment and commerce, transportation and public services such as water, sewer and parks and recreation.
According to Lawrence’s presentation, 93% of respondents said they think their property is zoned properly for its use. When asked about future land-use options for the town, respondents were split. For example, 29% of respondents said they agreed with available land in Dayton being used for residential purposes, 33% said they “neither agree nor disagree,” and 38% said they disagreed with that statement.
In terms of development, 68.1% of respondents said they believe the Dayton should be “spending time and money promoting the development of the downtown area,” and 56.3% said it “should make greater/additional efforts to attract tourists to local businesses.”
Over three-quarters of respondents said they believe Dayton “should be spending time and money on the preservation of historic sites in Dayton.”
Just over 50 respondents said they’d like to see a “family restaurant” come to Dayton, and 25 people said they’d like to see a gas station. Over 40 respondents said the town does a “good” job in managing new development.
Respondents were most satisfied with police services, scoring 95%; and least satisfied with sidewalks. All town services scored about a 70% satisfaction rate.
Over 75 respondents said they’d like to see curbside recycling and additional sidewalks and walking trails in Dayton.
“About three years ago, probably, we lost curbside recycling and we have been actively looking at trying to get it back,” Lawrence said. “There just are no companies right now that are doing curbside services in this region that do it efficiently and effectively.”
Respondents most commonly felt Dayton should focus its future efforts to improve town infrastructure, attract new businesses and restaurants and move or hid the power lines downtown.
On average, respondents ranked the quality of life in Dayton at a 5.1 out of 6 — commonly attributing its small-town atmosphere, law enforcement and safety and events and summer activities.
Eighty-eight percent of respondents said Dayton should continue attempts to improve the appearance of Dayton.
