STUARTS DRAFT — Henry Delavergne had a strong finish to an excellent season on Tuesday.
And Harrisonburg graduate Cade Templeton, a lefty pitcher and fellow Shenandoah University product, played a part as well as the New Market Shockers won 8-4 at Stuarts Draft to sweep the four-game series and win the Rockingham County Baseball League championship series for the first time in 49 years.
Delavergne had four hits in five at-bats in Game 4 on Tuesday and he also drove in three runs. He was the starting pitcher in Game 2 on Saturday and had one hit in the leadoff spot on Friday as the Shockers won game one, 15-1.
The Diamondbacks scored three in the last of the third to take a lead of 4-2 before New Market tallied two in the top of the fourth and two more in the fifth for a lead of 6-4 on Tuesday.
New Market scored two in the top of the seventh for an advantage of 8-4 as Delavergne had a key RBI hit in the frame.
Delavergne led off the game with a homer off Parker Heinemann, the starter for the Diamondbacks who went four innings and allowed six runs — four earned.
The starting pitcher for New Market was Ethan Laird, who gave up a run in the last of the first as Will Haas had a sacrifice fly to drive in Terrell Thompson.
Laird gave up four runs in four innings before New Market reliever Templeton took over in the last of the fifth; he did not allow a run in five innings of work while yielding just one hit and two walks and six strikeouts.
New Market was swept 4-0 by Broadway in the championship series last year. Stuarts Draft last won the championship series in 2016, knocking off Elkton.
This was the first year in the history of the RCBL, with playoffs that began in 1924, both teams in the title series were from outside Rockingham County.
The New Market franchise won its first playoff title since 1972 when Twin Counties beat Grottoes, 4-0.
Pearce Bucher of the Shockers had two hits and drove in two runs. Spotswood product Luke Keister drove in a run and scored a run.
Zach Roberts of Draft had three hits. Eight different players scored for the champion Shockers.
