Kenny Brooks was so engrossed coaching his Virginia Tech team a few years ago against Boston College that he didn’t realize his daughter Kendyl was having a career game on the same court.
“The referee ran up beside me and he kind of whispered, ‘She must get that from her mother.’ I just started laughing. It was kind of a dad moment. I am proud of them,” coach Brooks, 51, recalls.
A Spotswood product, Kendyl Brooks had seven 3-pointers in that game during the 2016-17 season.
Since leaving JMU for the Hokies in 2016, Waynesboro native Brooks has coached two of his daughters at the highest level of college basketball. Chloe is now a redshirt sophomore guard for Virginia Tech while Kendyl is a graduate assistant. The sisters were part of the 2016 state-title squad at Spotswood.
“It has been challenging, it has been intriguing, it has been joyous," Brooks told the News-Record. "It has been the best thing that happened to me rolled up in one. The lazy narrative is 'His daughters are on his team and he is going to show favoritism.' My daughters will laugh. They said they get favoritism but it is the negative favoritism where I am harder on them."
"I think it was more difficult for Kendyl, who is the oldest," added Brooks, a former guard for JMU who led the Dukes to 11 post-season appearances as women's coach. "She was a freshman amongst all of that change. She was the brunt of some of the frustration, probably. She had to go through that. I don’t apologize to her for that. I think it taught her a lot of life lessons; she is a better person coming through some of that adversity" after his move to Tech.
Brooks, in his fifth season in Blacksburg, last month signed a four-year contract extension that will keep him with the Hokies through 2025-26. The athletic director at Virginia Tech is Harrisonburg graduate Whit Babcock, 50, who is one year behind Brooks and played baseball at JMU when Brooks was on the basketball team there.
"Whit was very forthcoming. I came down for an interview and it was more of a sales’ pitch. I really feel like they wanted me here and I felt we could do great things here," said Brooks, whose team hosts Pittsburgh on Thursday.
But this year has been a difficult one for the Virginia Tech athletic family.
CHALLENGING 2020
Brad Babcock, the father of Whit and the former baseball coach and administrator at JMU, died this spring at the age of 81. "He was a mentor to me as a young coach," Brooks said.
Then last week, Virginia Tech athletics announced salary cuts for 2021 for some of the top earning members, and that includes Brooks.
And before that, Brooks had to deal with the pandemic that shut down college hoops in March and then social unrest and protests that resulted in some heart-to-heart talks with his team.
“We are a very diverse group. We have White kids, we have Black kids, we have biracial kids on our team (including his daughter). We have kids who have come from different parts of the country, we have kids who come from outside of the country," said Brooks.
The killing of George Floyd in Minnesota in May sparked outrage and soul-searching at many college campuses. Many other unarmed Black men and women have also been killed in the past few years in high-profile cases.
"When all of this happened, the first thing I had to do was open myself up and let myself be vulnerable and let them know about my situation, my experience as a Black man in America," Brooks said. "I felt the need we had to listen to our Black kids who were frustrated with what was going on. But I also knew I had to educate because some of our kids didn’t grow up with those social injustices. They weren’t privy to some of the experiences some of the Black kids had to go through, through no fault of their own. So I felt an obligation to educate them as well."
“This is the group I want to go through with it,” he added. "They are extremely mature. They love each other. They are willing to educate each other. No finger pointing, no yelling. We want to learn from each other. They have been tremendous. We have had numerous conversations about it. Never once did it feel like we had any tension involved. We are a big family. The national anthem is a big issue. We have had conversations about that. They are all standing."
Brooks has been aided by a support group: Black male head coaches of women's teams at the Division I level.
That group has been meeting on Thursday night via podcasts much of the year and includes his long-time friend Quentin Hillsman, the head coach at Syracuse. Others in the group include the head women's coaches at Hampton (David Six), Houston (Ronald Hughey), Jacksonville (Darnell Haney) and North Carolina A & T (Tarrell Robinson).
"It has been good. It has re-charged all of us," said Hillsman, whose Syracuse team lost to JMU and Brooks here in the WNIT in 2012 at the Convocation Center.
Among the group, in terms of Xs and Os, Brooks stands out as an offensive mind, Hillsman notes.
As a person, Brooks is unique in his personality among the coaches. "He has an even-keel temperament," Six said.
Brooks notes the coaches range from those at Power Five schools to HBCUs and from urban schools to more rural ones. One thing that have all dealt with in 2020 - the pandemic.
“We have been effected by the virus; it has caused some disruption in terms of operating normally,” Brooks, declining more detail in light of privacy rights for student-athletes, said last week. “We have not had a situation where we have had to shut down totally. It has definitely disrupted your normal. We are still trying to jell as a team."
ON TO BLACKSBURG
Another challenging year was 2016, when Whit Babcock came calling.
"Oh my gosh, it was the hardest decision of my life," Brooks said of leaving the Dukes. "JMU wasn’t just a scenario where I came in and took over a job. It was my school. It was where I grew up. It was where I became a man. It was where I started my career. It was where my family was born. My daughters know every inch of the Convocation Center. They grew up in the Convocation Center."
"I made my mark as player, playing for Lefty (Driesell), but my heart was in the coaching aspect of it," he added. "We were spitting out championships; we built a strong program up, one of the best mid-major if not the best mid-major program in the country. It was a part of me. I loved the university; my wife, her family is from Harrisonburg, they still live in Harrisonburg."
Brooks is a former assistant men's coach at VMI who has traveled with teams around the country, including a trip to Italy and France in the summer of 2019. But he has always lived in Virginia.
"My children had never moved in their life, which is unprecedented for a coaches’ family," he said before the move to southwest Virginia. "They had a normal childhood growing up other than their father was in the paper a lot. I could have stayed there for the rest of my life. That is my school but this is also my career. I think my last three years there we were [49-3] in the conference [in the CAA regular-season]. When you get to that point, if you are a competitor you want challenges. When this opportunity came, I wasn’t looking for it, I had to explore it."
"I could not have done it without the support of my wife and my family. I took a leap of faith. It wasn’t because I didn’t love JMU. I thought this was a great opportunity for me and my career and the It was extremely hard my first year because we were still in transition. My wife and youngest daughters were still in Harrisonburg. To be split up like that was extremely tough," he added.
Brooks has now watched coach Sean O'Regan, his former assistant, keep the Dukes as a top mid-major program.
“We left a pretty good blueprint. You are coming off three straight championships," Brooks said. "He has done a really good job. JMU is a great school. They have a new facility they should be able to sell” to recruits.
O'Regan and Brooks still keep in touch, and spoke after JMU was hammered at home Nov. 30 against Buffalo. "It was shocking," O'Regan said Monday. "I was real proud of the response" as the Dukes won Thursday at Virginia then at home Sunday against George Mason. "Overall, we got better. That's the whole point," O'Regan said.
Now Brooks is entrenched in Blacksburg as the Hokies improved to 5-0 with a win Sunday over Gardner-Webb. Brooks and his wife, the former Chrissy Stewart, have four children. His wife is a graduate of Turner Ashby.
“We are a big family now with this program. It has been a joy to have them around," Brooks said of his daughters. "I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I love it. And they both have proved they deserve it and earned it and can compete at this level."
And one of the first steps was that game against Boston College and a dad moment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.