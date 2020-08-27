As a realtor with Funkhouser Real Estate Group in the Shenandoah Valley, it’s common practice for Carey Keyes to meet people on an almost daily basis.
And while conversation topics surely range depending upon the person Keyes — a 1993 Spotswood High School graduate — talks to, there is one story that brings a smile back to his face more often than others.
“They’ll always say, ‘I remember that shot you made against Greensville [County],’” Keyes said. “It’s pretty cool, still. I really think I’ll hear this story for the rest of my life.”
On March 20, 1993, Keyes scored a layup with less than 10 seconds remaining to lift the Trailblazers to a thrilling 50-48 victory over Greensville County in the Group AA state championship game at Virginia’s University Hall in Charlottesville. It is the last state championship won by a city/county boys basketball team.
“It’s huge,” said Keyes, who now serves as the boys basketball coach at East Rockingham. “Being a coach and knowing how difficult it is to get to that point where you’re competing for state championships and then to get over the hump and win it, it’s so tough. People may think it’s easy, but it’s obviously not. Looking back, those memories stick. I think about it a lot.”
The winning shot marked off a remarkable stretch for Keyes, who was named the Group AA Player of the Year. In the final two games — wins over Martinsville and Greensville County — Keyes averaged 23 points per game while going a perfect 21-of-21 from the free throw line. Before the two semifinal wins, Spotswood (27-1) defeated a powerhouse R.E. Lee team that had handed the Trailblazers their only loss of the season earlier in the year.
“Back then, there were only three state champs,” legendary Trailblazers coach Jim Kramer said. “That team I had when Carey played was a very experienced team. ... I knew he was going to be tough to stop. He was such a good shooter and he didn’t really force shots either. He just got his points when we needed them. In the state tournament when we really struggled to score, that’s when he took off.”
Keyes played on the varsity as an undersized sophomore guard and saw some minutes, but started to really develop as a junior, Kramer said. Keyes started every game for the Trailblazers as a junior and entered his senior year as one of the area’s best.
“He started to fill out a little more and get a little stronger,” Kramer said. “He always had a great feel for the game. His senior year, he just took off. I knew going into his senior year that he’d be one of the better players in the league.”
One of the most outstanding parts of Keyes’ game was his efficiency. The 5-foot-10 guard that eventually went on to play at Eastern Mennonite University put up mind-boggling numbers during his senior year.
“He was rooted in fundamentals and ultra-efficient,” said current Spotswood coach Chad Edwards, who was a close friend of Keyes’ and former teammate. “Everything he did was geared toward winning. He was just remarkably efficient. That’s just what I think of when I think of Carey. If he had played in this era, I would hate to think how many 3s he’d make.”
Edwards said when he first came back to SHS as an assistant on Kramer’s staff, he looked at some of Keyes’ numbers as a senior and was blown away. Despite being a smaller guard whose game was built around the 3-point line, Keyes had developed a reputation as one of the area’s most productive players.
During Keyes’ senior year, he led the Valley District in scoring with 19.8 points per game and assists at 5.1 per contest. He ranked third in field goal percentage at 60 percent, shot an incredible 61 percent from 3-point range and was a 78 percent shooter from the charity stripe during the regular season.
“I asked [Kramer], ‘Why didn’t Carey shoot more 3s?’” Edwards said. “He said, ‘Because he didn’t have to.’ To me, that sums up Carey’s game. Sometimes guys say they have to showcase their skills or show off this or that, but Carey played to win. The way he played was incredible efficient.”
Now as the coach at East Rockingham, Keyes has used his time with Kramer and the Trailblazers to build a powerhouse program of his own. The Eagles are coming off back-to-back trips to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state semifinals and are one of the favorites to compete for a title again in 2020-21.
“Probably the two hardest working kids I had were Chad and Carey,” Kramer said. “Those kids didn’t miss an open gym. They’ve studied the game and they like to watch the game. It’s no surprise to me that they’ve both become fine coaches. I have kids coaching everywhere, so I try to get around and see everybody. Both of them have developed some of the dominant programs in the area, though. Carey has done a fine job. It’s not easy to win it all.”
Kramer was right about Edwards and Keyes and it has shown in recent years. While the East Rock-Spotswood rivalry will always be relevant due to the location of each school, the success of each boys basketball program over recent years has put their two regular-season matchups in the spotlight.
“It’s always tough to play them,” Keyes said. “There are still so many teachers and coaches at that school that I know well and I respect a lot. It’s a tough one but at the same time, East Rockingham is in Elkton. That’s my hometown. It’s where I grew up. So many people that supported me at Spotswood at the time, support me now at East Rock. It’s basically keeping it in the same family between the two schools. I think everyone would agree that it’s a special community.”
Keyes, who said he still has a special relationship with Kramer and considers him a good friend, said that same community that ties the East Rockingham and Spotswood fanbases together is what made the win in 1993 so special.
And that’s why whenever Keyes is on the job and the topic of his game-winning shot gets brought up, he can’t help but smile as he attempts to bring that same feeling of joy to the kids he now coaches himself.
“It meant a lot to me, a lot to our team, to our coaches and the school,” Keyes said. “It meant a lot to our community, though, and that’s what made it special. We’re striving to do the same thing now at East Rock. I want our players to live what I lived, experience winning that last game. There’s no better feeling, especially as a senior. It’s a feeling that’s just amazing.”
