There are similarities between Zoli Khalil and the Navy women's basketball program.
In August of 2020, Tim Taylor was named the new head coach of the Mids after a decorated career as an assistant for multiple Atlantic Coast Conference teams.
Many around the country consider the Naval Academy to be a program on the rise since the arrival of Taylor and after posting a 5-7 record in his first season.
"Navy is an up-and-coming program with a coach that has a proven track record for making players and team better," Spotswood coach Chris Dodson said.
Coincidentally, the same description could apply for Khali, a sophomore for the Trailblazers that is coming off a breakout campaign this past season.
Because of that, it's no surprise the Mids were the first program to officially reach out and extend a Division I offer to the 6-foot combo guard in April.
"I was very excited to see that the work I've been putting in was getting noticed," Khalil said. "That offer meant a lot to me. Navy being the first [school to offer] does mean something. I owe a huge thanks to Coach Taylor and [his coaching staff]."
When Khalil first joined Dodson on the varsity squad at Spotswood, there were high expectations placed upon her early and she admitted it took her time to adjust.
Following a debut season in which she averaged just 3.1 points per game but took on an increased role as the season went along, Khalil immediately put in a ton of work.
“She’s working so hard every day," said personal trainer Chad Moellenberg, who works with a majority of the top players in the city/county. "She’s a totally different type of player. Sure, she’s extremely athletic and she’s a five-star defender. But her play making is developing and it’s already to a point where when you combine it with her athleticism, she’s really an elite player on a state and national level.”
The work she put in between her freshman and sophomore campaign showed this past season as Khalil averaged 15.6 points, 8.1 rebounds ad 5.6 assists per game while guiding the Trailblazers to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state title game, where they fell to George Mason. She also shot 55 percent from the field, 42 perrent from 3-point range and was a 76-percent shooter at the charity stripe.
"I've never had a player grow as much from one season to another as [Khalil] did between her ninth and 10th grade seasons," Dodson said. "During the time of quarantine, she spent more time with her basketball in her hand than anyone else. She couldn't stay in her home. I think before it's all over, people will be surprised."
Since her breakout season, Khalil said the work hasn't slow down any. In fact, she said she's now motivated to continue to elevate her game to a whole new level.
"I've been lifting and training and just doing those things on a daily basis," Khalil said. "I want to get stronger and add to my bag. Then, use those things to win."
The Trailblazers certainly have done their fair share of winning in recent seasons, winning back-to-back state titles in 2019 and 2020 before finishing as runner-up this past year. Dodson has guided Spotswood to six state titles since 2005.
"At this point in time, Zoli is doing everything you should do as a basketball player. She's in the gym every day, listening to the right people, strength training and getting herself in front of the right people. Her stock will continue to rise."
Dodson said the most pressure Khalil now faces is to stay in the gym and continue to elevate her level of play along with those around her in the SHS program.
"There's more of a spotlight on me now that I am getting Division I offers and looks," Khalil said. "I just have to use that to my advantage and use every opportunity I get to showcase myself. The ultimate goal is to win states."
Khalil admitted the upcoming summer AAU schedule is key for her recruitment. She said she's also spoke with James Madison, Rhode Island, St. John's and East Tennessee, but is still awaiting that coveted second Division I scholarship offer.
"I've enjoyed it," Khalil said. "Being able to connect with coaches is an honor."
Dodson said he'll be there beside Khalil to help her family know how to handle the process from his own past experiences with different players inside the program.
He also said he'll help promote Khalil to college coaches who ask about her.
But much like Taylor and the Mids, Khalil is a prospect that is now on the rise.
And because of that, the Mids likely won't be the last team to want her services.
"This summer will be big," Khalil said. "I just have to play my game."
"And, yeah," she said. "I will receiver more offers."
