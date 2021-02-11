CROZET — According to Spotswood coach Chris Dodson, success occurs “when preparation meets opportunity.”
And that certainly rang true for the Trailblazers — specifically sophomore guard Zoli Khalil — on Thursday.
Khalil drilled a game-winning 3 with 2.9 seconds remaining to lift Spotswood to a thrilling, come-from-behind 50-49 victory over a tough Western Albemarle squad in the Region 3C girls basketball semifinals in Crozet.
With the victory, the Trailblazers advance to the regional title game to play either Wilson Memorial or Turner Ashby. That semifinal game is scheduled to be played tonight at 6 p.m. in Fishersville.
“Literally, Zoli walked right into the 3-pointer that she had worked on from about five feet behind the line,” Dodson said. “She stepped right into it and just shot the prettiest jumper you have ever seen.”
The Trailblazers trailed for most of the game and went down by as many seven in the fourth quarter before using a stingy defensive effort and strong ball movement on offense to fuel a comeback that left the WAHS crowd silenced.
“Our pressure sped them up and they missed shots with no rebounding,” Dodson said. “We forced them to take some quick shots and at that point, you could see it happening. The composure that we had late was pivotal.”
Trailing by two late, Spotswood forced a turnover and Dodson didn’t call a timeout. The Trailblazers then came down the floor and Abby Branner kicked it out to Khalil, who drilled the game-winning jumper with no hesitation at all.
“I don’t know if we panicked, but the lead grew from two points to seven points in seconds,” Dodson said. “We called a timeout and I said, ‘I’m going to make it simple for you girls. They’re not going to score again. We’re going to win this thing by one at the end. You just have to believe that.’”
Khalil finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Trailblazers while Branner also had 16 points.
On Wednesday, Dodson said Khalil stayed after practice for a while attempting to hit three 3s in a row from that exact spot on the court. He said the sophomore refused to leave the Spotswood gym until she was able to do so.
The work Khalil put in on Wednesday proved to pay off in a big way.
“This didn’t just happen by luck,” Dodson said. “The bottom line is that with the game on the line, the ball was in the best two players’ hands. They made a big-time play and I’m just really proud of them both.”
