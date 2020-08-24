It's a term she hasn't heard often, but she certainly isn't opposed to it.
When sophomore guard Zoli Khali thought about the word "underdog," she admitted that herself and the Spotswood girls basketball program isn't quite used to being associated with that type of terminology headed into a season.
But after back-to-back state titles and a run of dominance over the past decade that has established the Trailblazers as one of the premier programs in the state, she said it's a new role that she has no doubt her team will be ready to embrace.
“I think it’s good," the 6-foot guard said. "Everyone has always been afraid of us, but now it’s something we will work for.”
Spotswood has plenty to replace.
Stephanie Ouderkirk, a two-time Virginia High School League Class 3 Player of the Year, is now at James Madison. MacKenzie Freeze, Lexi Bennington-Horton and Madisyn Forloines are also playing at the next level.
But what the Trailblazers have become known for is quickly finding replacements and Khalil falls next in line. After averaging just 3.1 points a year ago as a soft-spoken freshman, local coaches and scouts remain confident she'll quickly emerge as one of the area's best.
"We were expecting huge things from Zoli this year and maybe put too much on her early on," Spotswood coach Chris Dodson said. "But by the end of the season, all that information overload had settled and she was really able to play all five positions for us down the stretch."
Her versatility and length as a wing is something Dodson and personal trainer Chad Moellenberg praised her for. When you combine her length on the perimeter along with her speed, it makes her a top prospect.
“She’s working so hard every day," Moellenberg said. "She’s a totally different type of player. Sure, she’s extremely athletic and she’s a five-star defender. But her playmaking is developing and it’s already to a point where when you combine it with her athleticism, she’s an elite player on a state and national level.”
A lot of pressure comes with playing at Spotswood behind players such as Ouderkirk, Freeze and others. Moellenberg works with a majority of them and said he has no doubt Khalil will be able to step right in as a quality replacement.
“There’s no question," Moellenberg said. "She’s spent a lot of time with MacKenzie and Stephanie. You’re talking about a girl who is going to have a national-level name."
Dodson said the good thing about playing at SHS is that it's never a one-man show. The Trailblazers are consistently an upper-tier program and players never feel pressured to do too much.
"The thing that makes Zoli unique is the same trait that makes all great players great," Dodson said. "All these people telling her how good she is only fuels her. I think the only pressure she has on her is from within herself to do everything possible to be the best athlete she can be. When you are self-fueling and self-driven, the sky is the limit as to how good you really can be."
Khalil admitted she learned a lot from the veterans. She has spent most of this summer working out with Freeze and Ouderkirk and said she's gained valuable knowledge on how to emerge as a leader next season.
“Especially with [Freeze], it was her work ethic," Khalil said. "Hanging around her at Chad’s and outside of basketball stuff really rubbed off on me. They had so much leadership and really cared for it and put a lot of passion into the game.”
She said she spent a lot of time working individually with Moellenberg this summer, but recently got to play more and more in team events through the AAU circuit. After a couple of strong showings, it's expected that college offers won't be far behind.
All of that hasn't sunk in yet for the rising sophomore. Instead, she's focused on emerging as the newest leader for the Trailblazers program this year.
And even if that's as an underdog, that's just fine with her.
"We’re not predicted to win anything, but I think that’s a good thing," Khalil said.
"We’re the underdog and we can show them what we’re made of. I need to lead and show them that we can do it even if other people say we can’t.”
