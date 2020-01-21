A Rockingham County grand jury indicted a county woman accused of helping her boyfriend flee a downtown murder scene.
Kara Blankenbaker, 25, was indicted Tuesday on a charge of felony accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
Following her indictment, Blankenbaker appeared in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Judge Bruce Albertson scheduled a plea hearing for Feb. 5.
Blankenbaker’s boyfriend, John Doljac, 43, has already pleaded guilty in the case.
John Doljac was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting that killed Kirkman “Kirk” Rountree, 26, of Harrisonburg, in June 2018.
As part of a plea deal, Doljac pleaded guilty on Jan. 6 to felony second-degree murder and felony attempted second-degree murder. He faces up to 50 years in prison.
Judge T.J. Wilson scheduled Doljac’s sentencing for April 24.
The case was scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 13.
The investigation into Doljac and Blankenbaker began on June 29, 2018, when Harrisonburg police responded to the downtown area at 2:20 a.m. for a reported shooting. Once on the scene, police found Rountree at the corner of West Market Street and Court Square suffering from a gunshot wound.
Christopher Jones, then 47, a friend of Rountree, also was injured in the shooting.
An altercation near the Water Street parking deck a block away preceded the shooting, according to police, but investigators have not released a possible motive for the shooting or information about what led to the fight.
Rountree and Jones were taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center by the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad. Rountree was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, where he died. Jones was treated and released from Sentara RMH.
Police believe Blankenbaker drove Doljac away from the crime scene in a white Nissan Xterra. Both were arrested later that night at their home in the Legion Hills subdivision near the Timberville town limits.
Police identified the vehicle and its occupants through surveillance footage taken at the scene.
There was no apparent relationship between the suspects and victims prior to the altercation, according to police.
Doljac is being held at the Rockingham County Jail, while Blankenbaker is being held at the Middle River Regional Jail in Verona. Both are being held without bond.
