When 80-degree days have you melting in the sun, nothing sounds peanut butter than a stop at Kline’s Dairy Bar.
On May 14, Rockingham County got a sweet treat in McGahesyville as Kline's opened its fifth location at 10020 Spotswood Trail.
Store manager Theresa Landes has soft-served her time with the company for over two decades and said the ice cream parlor has been busy, but opening week took the cake for sales.
“Opening weekend by far was our biggest. Opening weekend we had lines wrapped around the building,” Landes said.
First-time patrons may be inclined to scoop up a tub of ice cream by the neon lights and rainbow fronts, but some locals pine for the flavors because the timeless menu reminds them of better days.
At 16 years old, Katie Shull got her first job at the Harrisonburg Wolfe Street location, where her days as a dairy fairy were sprinkled with loads of fun. Crunching away for nearly a decade through high school and college, Shull spent her days chipping in and serving shakes at the two Harrisonburg Kline’s locations.
“To me, visiting Kline’s is a little nostalgic and brings back a lot of amazing memories,” she said. “My favorites were Friday and Saturday nights with the lines wrapped around the corner down the street. Music blaring and the constant hustle of scooping ice cream, and seeing who could hold the most waffle cones in one hand, or who could bust out the most milkshakes in the least amount of time.”
As a Skyline Middle School math teacher now, she makes the rounds to her favorite dairy bar regularly as the cherry on top of her week.
Kline’s Dairy Bar has been popular in the area since for decades. Chain owner Mike Arehart said opening a fifth spot was far from a banana split decision since the location was purchased in 2010, but construction was delayed due to a family emergency.
During the pandemic, all locations have closed their patios, so Arehart said the business is losing dough, but sales at the new location are looking up.
“My two stores in Harrisonburg are running 70% of what sales would be,” he said. “The week we’ve been open [at McGaheysville], sales were very strong. I was surprised.”
Grottoes resident Tina Custer takes a trip down to the South Main Street, Waynesboro or Staunton locations every week with her family to get their sweet tooth fix of banana shakes and cookie swirls, but she said the new location is more convenient.
“Our family loves ice cream and Kline's is definitely one of our favorites,” she said. “Grew up in the area and know it's a part of the community. They always have friendly staff and good quality ice cream.”
While Cristina Nuevo-Luna was pregnant with her third child this spring, she said her cravings for Kline’s would not budge and opening day brought a swirl of surprises.
“I was expecting my third and Kline's was a must every week. I would have been there opening day, but my daughter decided that was a good time to come,” Nuevo-Luna said. “Might not have pregnancy craving but Kline's is always a craving.”
The McGaheysville location's flavor special of peanut butter cookies and cream, but you better hurry before it changes to black raspberry on Thursday.
