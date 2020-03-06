The Colonial Athletic Association released its all-conference awards Friday afternoon, and James Madison junior Matt Lewis was the only JMU player represented after the Dukes (9-20, 2-16) finished last in the conference standings.
Lewis was named second-team All-CAA after leading JMU in scoring 19 points per game. He also averaged a career-best 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Lewis was a third-team pick last season and a preseason first-team selection prior to this season.
William & Mary swept the major awards with senior big man Nathan Knight earning CAA Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors. First-year head coach Dane Fischer was named Coach of the Year after guiding the Tribe to a second-place finish. Elon’s Hunter McIntosh was named CAA Rookie of the Year and Towson’s Nicolas Timberlake was the league’s top sixth man.
Hofstra’s Desure Buie, Charleston’s Grant Riller, Northeastern’s Jordan Roland and Delaware’s Nate Darling joined Knight on the first team. Towson guard Brian Fobbs, Hofstra’s Eli Pemberton, Elon’s Marcus Sheffield and Drexel’s Camren Wynter were named second team along with Lewis.
Delaware’s Kevin Anderson, Towson’s Allen Betrand, Drexel’s James Butler, Hofstra’s Issac Kante and William & Mary’s Andy Van Vliet were all selected to the third team. McIntosh’s Elon teammate Hunter Woods joined him on the All-Rookie squad along with Jason Gibson from Towson, Shykeim Phillips from UNC Wilmington and Tyson Walker of Northeastern were also selected.
Buie joined Knight as first-team performers who also made the conference’s All-Defensive team. Charleston’s Brevin Galloway, Towson’s Dennis Tunstall and William & Mary’s Luke Loewe also made the list.
The CAA Tournament begins Saturday afternoon in Washington. Tenth-seeded JMU opens the event against No. 7 Elon at approximately 6:30 p.m.
