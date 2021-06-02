BRIDGEWATER — As Sam Shickel took a perfect handoff as the last leg of the Turner Ashby 4x100 boys relay team, he zoomed off in a sprint down the final 100-meter stretch as the crowd in the home bleachers roared in excitement.
As Shickel pulled away and eventually crossed the finish line for the victory, it was teammate Jalin Quintanilla — the same one who helped Shickel execute that flawless transition — coming in behind him with arms up in celebration.
“It feels great,” Shickel said. “You know it wasn’t just you. It’s a team effort.”
The 4x100 meter relay team of Shickel, Quintanilla, Mateo Landa and Adam Harmes was just one of many highlights of the Valley District outdoor track and field championships at Turner Ashby High School on Thursday.
The host Knights actually brought home the district championship as a team on the girls side with 181 points, running away from second-place Harrisonburg (102) along with Spotswood (95) and Rockbridge County (58).
The Trailblazers, meanwhile, won the boys’ title with 153 points with the Blue Streaks (106), Turner Ashby (95), and Waynesboro (70) coming in behind.
“This is our first time running it,” Shickel said after the relay win. “We’ve been working on it all year, just haven’t got the chemistry right. It clicked today.”
Shickel also finished fourth in the 100 for the Knights while Quintanilla was second in the 100, fourth in the 200-meter dash and second in the pole vault. Sam Briggs won the triple jump for TA and was fourth in the long jump.
Aiden Gilette was second in the 110 hurdles for the Knights and third in the 300 hurdles. Levi Golberg finished fourth in the 300 hurdles, Colin Brunk was third in the high jump and Austin Casarrubius was third in the pole vault.
But it was the Trailblazers that dominated the boys events as Seth Harding won both the 1600 and 800 with teammate Ross Iudica finishing as the runner-up in both races. SHS also won the 4x400 and relay and finished second in both the 4x100 and 4x800. Dillon Taylor won the discus throw and finished second in shot put for Spotswood while Jacob Amberg won the 3200.
Also contributing for Spotswood on the boys’ side with either a second-place or third-place finish was Jack Parlee (triple jump), Jonathan Harding (triple jump), Russel Kramer (3200), Aidan Isschinger (long jump), Cy Alderman (400), Ole Galgano (300 hurdles), Dylan Lam (800) and Conner Mackey (200).
Jadon Burgess won the 110 and 300 hurdles for Harrisonburg and also finished third in the triple jump. The HHS 4x800 boys relay team also won.
“I think a lot of my success comes with a lot of practice,” Burgess said. “This was my first year doing it. Having a coach helps and just putting in work, but I think my length helps with having longer legs. It’s been a lot of fun, man.”
Javante Chacon edged Shickel and Quintanilla for a win in the 100 and also earned a victory in the long jump and was second in the 200-meter dash.
“I have a rivalry with TA, but that’s pretty much it,” Chacon said with a smile. “It’s a big step up for me. I’m ready to win regionals, too, though.”
Joel Alvarado was third in the shot put for the Blue Streaks on the boys side of things and Hayden Kirwan finished as the runner-up in the 3200.
Broadway’s Evan Armrentrout won the 400 and 200 while teammate Walker Knicely brought home gold in the pole vault. Lewis Slater was third in the 400. The Gobblers finished second in the 4x400 relay and third in the 4x800. Herschel Hoffeditz, meanwhile, finished fourth in the shot put as a freshman.
“It means a lot,” Armentrout said. “It feels great. I feel really good.”
The TA girls were the ones dominating the meet on their home track.
Becca Shiflet brought home wins in the 100 hurdles and 200-meter dash while Avrie Shifflett won the 100 and finished as the runner-up in the 200.
“It requires a lot of flexibility,” Shiflet said. “You really have to pick up your lead leg. Basketball really helped me to build up my ankle strength and all of that. I just try to warmup with Addie [Riner] and she helps me stay calm.”
Adara Fox won the triple jump and was third in the long jump for TA while Raevin Washington and Dani Kunkle took top-two honors in high jump.
Adeline Sajko was second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 100 hurdles and the triple jump. Gabbi Haskins finished fourth in the 400, Katie Miller won the shot put and was second in discus and Josephine Brumfield was second in the 3200. Eliana Teshome was third in the 3200 for the Knights as well.
Rounding out the big day for the Knights was Sidney Early with a win in pole vault and a fourth-place finish in the triple jump while Abby Moyers was third in the pole vault and the 4x100 relay team also brought home gold medals.
“I really want to do well with my 4x100 team,” Shiflet said. “We are really strong together and getting better. We want to make it to states again.”
Freshman Taylor Myers won the 1600 and 3200 for the Spotswood girls.
“It’s been different, but things are starting to feel back to normal,” Myers said. “I definitely feel a lot more comfortable now. I still get nervous [before meets], though. It means a lot to win, but I just run for the team.”
Jamie Milby won the 300 hurdles for the Trailblazers while Ellie Copeland was third in the discus and fourth in the shot put. Josephine Robertson won the long jump and was third in the 100. All three relay teams finished in the top three.
Nicole Gonzalez-Trejo finished second in the 100 and 200 for the Blue Streaks while Sophia Yoder won the 400 and finished second in the triple jump.
HHS junior Kate Kirwan was third in the 1600 while Maya Sarco was third in the shot put. The HHS 4x800 team won while the 4x100 relay was second.
Broadway’s Mia Ryan was third in the 400 and fourth in the 200. Natalie Watts finished second in the pole vault and third in the 300 hurdles. Skyler Cyr, meanwhile, finished second in the 800. The 4x100 relay team won.
The Region 3C championships will be held on Tuesday at Fluvanna County.
After a thrilling win Wednesday in their first attempt this season, Shickel and the Knights 4x100 relay team now have their sights on bigger goals ahead.
“Oh, man,” Shickel said with a smile. “This is our first time running it all together and now we’re district champs.”
