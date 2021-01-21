Ask around the halls of Turner Ashby High School and folks will rave about the work future of the boys basketball program.
The Knights are in their first season under coach Brandon Shields — a former standout guard for the school and all-region performer that helped lead the Knights to their last district and regional title in program history in 2003.
But with the world stuck in a global pandemic since March of 2020, even Shields, — who was hired in June as the fourth TA coach in as many years — admitted he’s faced a different type of challenge that he could have imagined.
“We are still finding our identity as a team,” said Shields, who previously served as the head coach at Central. “Typically, you have summer camp, team camp, fall league, all of those things where we can build an idea of where we want to take this thing for the upcoming season. This year, the first time we got to see them was against Spotswood. We are basically in summer camp right now. Being in this situation with the guys now, we are building it on the fly.”
Shields replaced Bryan Mathews, who led the Knights to an 8-16 record and a trip to the Valley District semifinals a year ago before taking an assistant position with Bridgewater College. Before Mathews, Marquis Woodyard lasted just one year after replacing John Weller, who resigned due to personal reasons just six games into the season. Woodrum, who was the Turner Ashby athletic director at the time, had to finish that season as the interim coach.
“I really like Coach Shields,” Knights senior guard Tyson Snow said. “I think he does a good job of using the personnel we have to shape our system and what we run. I also like how good of a job he does preparing us for each game through film and practice. It’s something I didn’t do as much of with previous coaches, but he does a great job of it.”
Despite not having a winning record since the 2013-14 season, Shields inherited a roster filled with experience. This season, there are five seniors and seven juniors suiting up for TA. No sophomores or freshmen are on varsity.
“Definitely the energy they bring to the team as well as how determined they are.,” Knights junior Garret Spruhan said of what the new coaching staff has enhanced. ‘They are constantly pushing us and motivating us to get better on, and off, the court. You can tell they really want to be here and really want to help us get better and succeed as a team.”
So far this season, the Knights haven’t seen much success on paper with five consecutive losses to open the year.
Despite that, Shields said he’s been satisfied with the growth and improvement he’s seen out of his squad.
“Our guys have been on board with what we’ve been trying to do since the first day,” Shields said. “They’ve rolled with the punches. The fact that we are where we are right now in this short season is no fault to their effort or the type of kids they are. It’s the fault of a lot of external circumstances out of our control at this point in time. When I sit down and think about it, I don’t know what else I could ask them to do right now. There’s nothing that they can do any differently that would make me any happier. I don’t have any complaints. As a coaching staff, we’re trying to find different ways to win, to compete, to do different things and put these guys in a place where they can be successful.”
This year’s version of TA is a high-scoring group that can put up points in bunches. They’ve been in almost every game for most of the contest before allowing late fourth-quarter runs from the opposing team that put them away.
“There’s a difference in competing and playing hard,” Shields said. “Our guys are playing hard, but we’re still learning as a program what it means to really compete on a high level for a long period of time. That’s where I think you’re seeing the lapses, the 8-0 runs we give up. You can take a look at all of our games where we put it together for a little bit and it’s like, ‘We’re coming. We’re coming. We’re coming.’ But then, it becomes a measure of your culture with how long can you play at a high level? How long can you play hard? We’re not doing that yet. They want to, trying to. They know. We’re trying to get that going for us and once we can do that, hopefully we can turn that page and make a little run here once postseason play begins. That’s the missing link for us — doing it on a consistent and full-time basis.”
The lack of preseason is perhaps the biggest reason for the struggle to maintain consistency for the Knights.
The condensed schedule under the Virginia High School League’s “Championship +1” model already limits games to 60 percent of the usual amount, but having no summer camp or fall league really puts things in fast forward for TA.
Despite that, Shields said he is beginning to see the turnaround he envisioned and hopes it hits sooner than expected.
“All of us, players and coaches, want to win really bad,” Spruhan said. “As a team, we’ve discussed what we can fix or change to help turn the ship around. Every day, we’re constantly working to get better and to fix the mistakes we’ve made in our past games. As a team, we’ll do whatever it takes.”
Both Spruhan and Snow said they know the importance of setting a standard this year because even after their gone, they hope to come back and witness a Turner Ashby program that’s experiencing success because of their hard work.
“As much as I’m thinking about winning this year and playing well, I’m also thinking about the future of the program and setting a good example for the upcoming players,” Snow said.
Spruhan added: “Obviously, we’ve had a lot of coaching changes in the past few years. But with Coach Shields and everyone else, we’re ready to get a solid TA program going and it starts with getting the younger guys in a winning mentality. Being on the varsity, they look up to us and they’re seeing what they’ll be doing in a few years. So, by going as hard as we can in practice, they get to see what our coaches expect out of them when they get up there.”
Shields credited the current TA seniors — Snow, Collin Brunk, Peyton Garber, Tyson Snow, Jared Smith and Jay Longcor — for buying into a new system despite it being the fourth time they’ve had to do so in their careers.
“I’ll never, in my career as a coach, forget this group of seniors under any circumstances whatsoever,” Shields said. “They jumped on with both feet from the very beginning. They’re an amazing group of kids who are tired of losing. I just think the world of that group. They’re going to be the group that, when we get this thing moving and in a positive direction consistently, we’ll refer back to.
“I’m going to tell stories about those guys and the work that they put in to really lay down the foundation. I just hope that in 10-15 years when those guys are back in town for Christmas for a game, they can look back on their experience here and be proud of what they did and really feel that sense of, ‘I was part of this.’”
It’s understandable, Shields said, that the players want to win now and he’s hopeful the Knights will get things turned around in time to make a solid run in the Valley District postseason, which is now just over two weeks away.
But there’s excitement already building around Bridgewater because of what Turner Ashby is doing in the present.
And while the challenges early on seemed like too much to overcome, the Knights are slowly making way.
“I told them when I got the job that this wasn’t a five-year project,” Shields said. “We wanted to compete right now. We are competing. We’re there. We just have to clean up some stuff. We’re going to keep on keeping on and work every day to be the best we can. We’re going to try to give our guys the best possibility to win. We want them to experience that so some of the hard work and adversity they’ve been through can pay off for those guys.”
