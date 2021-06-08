BRIDGEWATER — Just talk to a few alumni or even some of the current coaches and you get what it’s like.
You put on a Turner Ashby jersey? Well, coaches in this program expect you to perform at a high level.
“We talk about it almost every day,” Knights coach and Turner Ashby alum Andrew Armstong said. “You have to get out of the district. With Spotswood and Broadway, it’s going to be tough. But with the pride and the tradition we have in our school, we’ve preached that it’s not how you start but how you finish. It doesn’t matter what your record is going into the playoffs. As long as you’re playing good baseball at this time of the season, anything can happen.”
Grant Thomas pitched four shutout innings, giving up just one hit and a walk with four strikeouts while Ben Hedrick then pitched 2.2 innings, with one hit, two runs, a walk and three strikeouts as third-seeded Turner Ashby finally completed a 4-2 win over fourth-seeded Rockbridge County in the Valley District baseball quarterfinals on Tuesday in Bridgewater.
“Grant is one of those kids that, every year, he gets stronger and stronger,” Armstrong said. “We’ve really relied on him and [Jared] Peake for starting games this year because we’re kind of short pitching. That’s new to us at TA. Being able to rely on those two seniors and having guys in the back end of the bullpen has been huge. Grant gives us a chance to win.”
Hunter Miller went 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of RBIs for the Knights (8-5) while Dylan Eppard was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and an RBI himself. Connor Harold added a single an an RBI while Wyatt Campell had a double.
For the Wildcats (5-8), Landon Blackwell had two hits and pitched four innings, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks with a pair of strikeouts. Keswick Owens tossed two frames, giving up two runs on four hits with three strikeouts.
Turner Ashby will now travel second-seeded Spotswood for a district semifinal game today at 5:30 p.m. in Penn Laird.
The Knights swept the regular-season series.
“They’re coached well, have a lot of great talent and have good arms,” Armstrong said. “To be able to beat them twice in the regular season, we really had to fight and claw our way to do that. Tomorrow is going to be a battle. [Trailblazers coach] Marcus [Davis] does a great job with those kids and any time we play them, it’s always a close game.”
