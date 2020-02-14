LEXINGTON — Garret Spruhan had 19 points and Ethan Gerber added 14 as fifth-seeded Turner Ashby earned its first playoff win since 2014 with a 62-51 win over fourth-seeded Rockbridge County in Valley District boys basketball quarterfinal action in Lexington on Friday.
Tyson Snow added 12 points for the Knights (8-15) while Orion Angelopulos had nine.
For the Wildcats (9-13), Jailik Lynch had a game-high 25 points.
Turner Ashby will now travel to third-seeded Broadway on Monday for a district semifinal game at 7 p.m. with a shot at the Region 3C tournament on the line.
In other local sports Friday:
Boys BasketballEast Rockingham 73, Luray 38: Tyler Nickel had 21 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals as top-seeded East Rockingham cruised to a 73-38 rout of eight-seeded Luray in the Bull Run District quarterfinals in Elkton.
Tyce McNair added 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Eagles (21-2) while Kyle Evick had 19 points and Da’rius Lam finished with six.
East Rock will host fourth-seeded Clarke County in the district semifinals on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at ERHS.
Girls BasketballTurner Ashby 61, Waynesboro 18: In Bridgewater, Becca Shiflet had 16 points and seven rebounds and Leah Kiracofe added 12 points and nine boards as No. 2 Turner Ashby cruised past No. 6 Waynesboro 61-18 in the Valley District quarterfinals.
Alyssa Swartley added 12 points for the Knights (21-2) while Addie Riner had nine, Mackenzie Cyzick added six and Gracie Moyers finished with four points and four steals.
TA will host fourth-seeded Broadway on Monday in the district semifinals at 7 p.m. with a berth to the Region 3C tournament on the line.
Luray 55, East Rockingham 34: Emilee Weakley had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and Brynlee Burrill added 16 points and eight boards as top-seeded Luray opened up the Bull Run District tournament with a 55-34 win over eighth-seeded East Rockingham at LHS.
Amber Tharpe added seven points for the Bulldogs (22-1) while Lindsey Bly and Jaidyn McClung chipped in with six apiece. Olivia Good added six rebounds for Luray.
For the Eagles (3-20), who saw their season come to an end, Makenna Siever had 11 points while Lexi Baugher and Sage Fox each finished with eight.
With the victory, the Bulldogs will take on fourth-seeded Madison County in the district semifinals on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at LHS.
City/County Swimmers Fare Well At 3C ChampionshipsCROZET — Despite not bringing home a team championship on either side, both boys and girls swimmers from around the city/county performed well at the Region 3C swimming and diving championships at Brooks Family YMCA in Crozet on Tuesday.
Spotswood finished fourth on the boys’ side — the highest placing of any city/county team — with 80 points while Turner Ashby (35) was sixth and Broadway (5) was 13th.
For the girls, the Trailblazers (58) came in at fifth place as a team with Turner Ashby (20) in seventh and Broadway (12) rounding out the area teams at the No. 11 spot.
Aiden Dupuis led the SHS boys with fourth-place finishes in the 200 and 100 freestyle races while Cole Martin was second in the 200 freestyle, Dylan King finished third in the 100 breaststroke and the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Martin, King, Dupuis and Richard Morgan finished third with a time of 1:35.45. All five athletes will go to states.
For the Spotswood girls, state qualifiers included Sarah Dunham with a second-place finish in the 50 freestyle and a third-place earning in the 100 freestyle while Sophia Ma was second in the 200 individual medley and fifth in the 100-yard freestyle race.
Zoe Deeble will also advance to the state meet with a fifth-place finish in the 500 freestyle while the SHS girls 400-yard freestyle relay team of Ma, Deeble, Dunham and Helen Kramer finished third with a time of 3:57.09 and will also move on.
Other state qualifiers on the boys’ side included Turner Ashby’s Phineas Kasten (fourth) in the 100 backstroke and the 400 freestyle relay team of Kasten, Jack Sellers, Brett Heatwole and Micah Sherrill. The TA girls will be represented by Eliza Thompson, who finished second in the 500-yard freestyle and fourth in the 200 freestyle races.
Broadway’s representative will be Ryan Deavers in the boys 200 individual medley.
The Virginia High School League Class 3 swimming and diving championships will be held on Feb. 21 and 22 at SwimRVA in Richmond
JMU Baseball Falls
The Dukes of James Madison opened the baseball season with a 4-0 loss on Friday at No. 16 North Carolina State 4-0 as JMU was held to three hits. Nick Stewart started for the Dukes and took the loss and gave up two earned runs in four innings. JMU reliever Justin Showalter (Turner Ashby) allowed no runs on one hit in two innings out of the bullpen.
JMU Softball Wins OpenerThe JMU softball team began its season with a 6-0 win in Clearwater, Fla., against Texas Tech — ranked as one of the top 20 teams in the country. Pitcher Odicci Alexander gave up just two hits in the shutout while Hannah File had three hits. Logan Newton had two hits for JMU and drove in two and Emily Phillips, now the starting catcher, had two hits and drove in one.
EMU Volleyball LosesThe men’s volleyball team at Eastern Mennonite lost 3-0 on Friday to Southern Virginia. The Royals are now 2-3 overall and 1-1 in conference play. Martin Pou (EMHS) of Harrisonburg had four kills for EMU.
EMU Athlete Of The WeekChloe Roach of the women’s basketball team at Eastern Mennonite University was named the athlete of the week for the school. She has averaged 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals in her past two games. The Royals host Emory & Henry at 4:30 p.m. today while the Bridgewater women entertain Lynchburg at the same time.
— DN-R Sports Desk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.