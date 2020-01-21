BROADWAY — With players celebrating in front of the Broadway bench and the home crowd at BHS roaring in excitement, the Turner Ashby players gathered for a quick chat.
“We just told ourselves that it’s a new ballgame,” Knights junior point guard Gracie Moyers said. “It’s 0-0. We knew we just had to stay composed in that moment.”
The discussion paid off for Turner Ashby as it quickly regained momentum and pulled away in overtime for a 55-50 rivalry win over Broadway in Valley District girls basketball action at BHS on Tuesday. It was the first district loss of the season for the Gobblers.
“Boy, our kids earned it,” veteran TA coach Rob Lovell said. “Great teams find a way and I thought they found a way tonight. It was a night where we didn’t shoot the ball the best. It was 100 percent an effort win for us. I’m just really proud of all of our kids.”
It was a back-and-forth affair from the start with the two teams exchanging the lead multiple times and neither squad ever leading by more than four points throughout.
But just as it looked like the Knights were going to walk out of the packed BHS gym with a gritty win in regulation after a pair of free throws from Moyers with 13.5 seconds left, Gobblers guard Emma Bacon sank a deep 3 just before the buzzer to even the score.
Instead of letting the shot sink their confidence, however, TA players regrouped.
“We knew we wanted to stay composed and play good defense,” Moyers said. “We wanted to look for open shots and not force anything so we’d have good possessions.”
In the overtime period, Moyers sank a 3 to give the Knights the lead and they never trailed from there as Addie Riner hit a pair of free throws and Moyers hit two more.
Despite Bacon hitting a trio of 3s in the fourth quarter when Turner Ashby went a 2-3 zone, the adjustment was one that had a positive impact on the game for the Knights.
“We had to do something because we were having trouble guarding their dribble penetration,” Lovell said. “With playing an active zone, I thought it would put us in better help position. I thought it worked. The thing that is tricky, though, is that going zone when you’re down a couple of possessions can be dangerous. It worked out.”
Broadway second-year coach Scott Martin said his team was prepared to face a zone defense from the Knights coming into the game and expected it going into the fourth.
While he was happy with the looks Bacon got from three-point range, he said he wasn’t as satisfied with the ball movement and felt like his players became stagnant at times.
“We’ve been playing against a lot of zone this year,” Martin said. “We were prepared for that. I thought the ball stuck a little too much. We didn’t get as much movement as I would have liked to when we had the lead. Unfortunately, we just didn’t make the plays. Our ball handlers were getting tied up and we just didn’t make the plays we needed to.”
Despite the loss, the Gobblers are a team that is trending in the right direction.
After just one win in its first 10 games, Broadway has now won three of its last four.
“I do feel like we are playing better,” Martin said. “From top to bottom, we’re getting more production out of the girls. We’re making the type of plays we need to make to win games. Now it’s just the simple matter of putting that together consistently.”
Riner finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the Knights (14-1, 3-1 Valley) in the victory while Moyers had 12 points and Leah Kiracofe had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Alyssa Swartley also chipped in with eight points and eight boards.
For the Gobblers (4-10, 3-1 Valley), Hannah Phares had 12 points, Bacon had 11, A.C. Swartz added 10 and Aliza Lokey finished with nine. Lindsey Wimer also added six.
Despite Bacon’s last-second shot serving as the game’s biggest play, it was the Knights who left the Broadway gym with their 14th win of the season.
Those wins have been a pleasant surprise for a team that has no seniors.
Much like Tuesday, however, it’s because the Knights have the composure of a team-wise beyond their years and it continues to pay off in key late-game situations.
“It’s really exciting,” Moyers said. “These are the games we’ve been preparing for. I have it to give a lot of credit to my teammates. This was a really, really big win for us.”
TURNER ASHBY (55) — Cyzick 0 0-0 0, Moyers 3 4-6 12, Skelton 1 0-0 2, Kiracofe 5 1-2 1-5 12, Shiflet 2 0-2 4, Riner 7 3-6 17, Swartley 3 4-4 8. Totals 20 11-23 55.
BROADWAY (50) — Lokey 4 1-4 9, Taylor 1 0-0 2, Wimer 3 0-0 6, Phares 4 4-8 12, Bacon 3 2-2 11, Swartz 4 2-4 10. Totals 19 9-18 50.
Turner Ashby 11 13 10 14 7—55
Broadway 10 14 15 9 2—50
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 3 (Moyers 2, Kiracofe), Broadway 3 (Bacon).
