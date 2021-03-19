After Harrisonburg scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns and recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff on the last play before the fourth, it was the type of moment that can make or break a team that hasn't faced adversity.
“It was all about staying even-keeled," said Turner Ashby linebacker Addison Simmons. "We had to keep believing in ourselves and not over-exaggerate. One or two touchdowns can happen. We just had to keep playing the game.”
The Knights responded with a turnover on downs to open the final quarter and then senior Jared Peake scored on a 4-yard touchdown run that served as the dagger and lifted Turner Ashby to a pivotal 21-12 victory over the longtime rival Blue Streaks at Dr. Walter F. Green, III Field on Friday.
“I’m happy to get a win," TA coach Chris Fraser said. "I’m proud of our guys because they’ve learned how to win and make plays when we need them to make plays. That’s the biggest thing. … That was a huge win for us.”
The Knights entered the game tied for third with Broadway in the Region 3C power rankings while the Blue Streaks were atop Region 5D with one win.
With only four teams advancing to the postseason in each region this year under the Virginia High School League's "Championships +1" model, Friday's contest was pivotal for both squads' chances at reaching the playoffs.
“We’re locked in on it," Simmons said of the Knights reaching the postseason for the first time since 2016, when they fell in the Region 3A West opener. "That’s been our goal since the start of the season and that’s all we’ve talked about. You win one game at a time and just march to the playoffs.”
TA opened the game with a methodical 14-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by Cole Hoover scoring on a 1-yard sneak with 4:27 left in the first quarter.
As the Blue Streaks struggled to maintain consistency on offense due to penalties and lack of execution at times, the Knights continued to run the ball effectively and limit the opportunities for the HHS offense to get on the field.
“We really wanted to pound them with the run game, so we just focused on tearing them up on the ground," Turner Ashby two-way standout Sam Shickel said. "We wanted [their offense] to stay off the field, for sure.”
It was Shickel who extended the lead just before half with a 60-yard touchdown down the right sideline with 2:09 remaining in the second quarter.
Momentum, however, shifted heavily to the Blue Streaks in the second half.
Harrisonburg quarterback Keenan Glago, who returned to action after missing the opener against Waynesboro two weeks ago, found his rhythm and the Blue Streaks started clicking. A 7-yard touchdown run from Xander Collazo paired with a 42-yard bomb from Glago to Braden White cut the deficit to two.
On the last play of the third quarter, TA's Jared Peake fumbled the kickoff and Harrisonburg got the ball back with a chance to take the lead. Instead, the Blue Streaks went three-and-out and it was Peake finishing them off late.
“We were powerful," Shickel said of TA's final drive. "It was exciting to see. All of our [running backs] turned it up and they were great in the red zone. I’m really glad our blockers did their job. It was a huge statement.”
The game was marred by penalties for both teams with chippiness and sloppy play at times. HHS first-year coach Josh Carico said he left disappointed with his squad after having last week's game against Broadway canceled.
“Penalties, penalties, penalties, penalties," Carico said of the difference in the game on Friday. "We shot ourselves in our own foot. We just weren’t crisp on either side. I think the layoff hurt us, but that’s not an excuse. We have to get better in all aspects of the game. … I’m just really heartbroken about the penalties. That was the biggest thing tonight. We have to get better.”
Shickel had eight carries for 81 yards and score while Wyatt Campbell had 15 carries for 59 yards and Peake had five carries for 22 yards and a touchdown.
The Knights finished with 179 rushing yards in the victory. Hoover finished just 1-of-1 passing for TA (4-0) with a 15-yard completion to Dylan Eppard.
“That’s been the plan and that’s our plan moving forward," Fraser said of the successful run game. "That’s a mentality that we’re trying to create here.”
The Blue Streaks (1-1) were led by Glago, who finished 14-of-28 passing for 152 yards and a score. White had four catches for 68 yards and a touchdown while Jazen Walker had three catches for 34 yards and Elijah Pinedo had five carries for 33 yards. In the run game for HHS, Javante Chacon had 70 yards.
With their backs against the wall on Friday, the Knights once again responded.
And now, they're one step closer toward reaching a goal they set months ago.
“It’s great," Simmons said. "It feels great to take a step closer to the playoffs and especially to beat Harrisonburg. We don’t like each other.”
