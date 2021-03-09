BRIDGEWATER — With several players sidelined due to injuries and depth becoming a rising concern, Turner Ashby coach Chris Fraser said his staff made some changes.
After using a no-huddle offense often in the teams' first two wins of the season against Spotswood and East Rockingham, the Knights opted to take a more methodical approach on Tuesday in a rematch against the Eagles in Bridgewater.
“That was the plan — just control the clock, drive down and score, keep them off the field," said Fraser, whose team played East Rockingham for the second time in less than a week. "I think our guys did a fantastic job. We were much more physical tonight. Mentally, we were more ready to play than last time.”
The method proved to be successful as Turner Ashby racked up 314 yards rushing and put together its best overall performance of the season in a 27-0 throttling of the Eagles. It marked the second meeting of all-time between the two county programs after meeting for the first time less than a week ago.
“Everything opened up a lot more," said Knights running back Sam Shickel, who led Turner Ashby with 13 carries for 138 yards. "Our offensive line worked a lot in the past week. Everyone stepped up and they did their job tonight. There’s been a lot of growth. Everyone is getting better. We’re working hard.”
After allowing East Rockingham to hang around and even have a chance to take the lead before a late third-quarter fumble before pulling away for a 21-7 win, the Knights said they were determined to jump on the Eagles quickly on Tuesday.
Turner Ashby did just that, marching 66 yards on seven plays on the first drive of the night before senior Wyatt Campbell scored from 24 yards out. After a quick three-and-out from the East Rock offense, Cole Hoover then capped off a nine-play, 54-yard drive — one that started with a 31-yard completion to Campbell — with a one-yard touchdown run up the middle to go up 13-0.
“I’m getting way more comfortable considering our offensive line has been young," said Hoover, who transferred to the Knights after starting for rival Broadway a year ago. "We’re not using that as an excuse, but they continue to get better. As they keep getting better, that just helps me do my thing.”
In the second quarter, the Knights went on their longest drive of the night with a 13-play, 76-yard drive that ate up 6:30 off the clock. By the time Hoover finished it with a 20-yard touchdown run, TA led with 2:03 remaining to half.
"It just makes team have to prepare for us better because we can run and throw the ball," said Hoover, who had his best game of the season. "We’re becoming a two-dimensional team. We can run and when it gets stopped, we can air it out.”
The final score for the Knights came on a 10-yard run for Campbell with 11:10 remaining in the game. TA turned it over on downs at the ERHS 20 to start the second half and Marino Spirollari missed a 49-yard field goal attempt late.
“They’re getting better every week," Fraser said of the young Turner Ashby offensive line. "That’s the key. We have really, really good backs and Cole had a big game tonight. The offensive line has gotten a lot better, though.”
Hoover finished 3-of-6 passing for 58 yards and had seven carries for 42 more along with two touchdowns. Campbell had 17 carries for 96 yards and two scores and had a 31-yard reception. Dylan Eppard added two catches for 27 yards and Jared Peake finished with four carries for 29 yards to also chip in for the Knights.
“It feels good to know you have other guys ready to come in and back you up," said Shickel, who said injured senior running backs Peyton Davis and Jalin Quintanilla have been supportive. "Even when guys are on the sideline, they’re rooting for you and motivating you to do better. It feels good to have that.”
East Rock struggled to get any traction offensively with leading rusher Jacob Williams out, followed by the loss of quarterback Logan Frye early in the second quarter.
“The defensive line has stepped up huge," Campbell said. "They’re the youngest part of the team and they’re doing their jobs every week. It starts with them, starts with the boys up front. We just need them and we feed off them."
The Eagles (0-4) finished with just 78 yards of total offense with 65 coming on the last drive. Dylan Hensley and Matt Fries combined for 12 carries for 71 yards.
"We’ve known now since last year and we kind of set that tone," Fraser said of the TA defense thriving. "Those guys, right now, are the heartbeat of this team. That’s what carries us and that’s what we know we can always depend on.”
After making some adjustments from their first meeting with East Rockingham, the Knights looked as sharp as they have all season in a blowout win Tuesday.
Now, midway through a condensed season with a perfect 3-0 record, the TA players said they're determined to continue carrying this momentum forward.
“It was a big tone change from what we had last week, just coming out there and changing the mentality," Campbell said. "We were able to be more physical this week. There’s no doubt [3-0] feels good, but we still have work to do."
