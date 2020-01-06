SWOOPE — Leah Kiracofe had 16 points and seven rebounds and Addie Riner added 13 points and seven boards as Turner Ashby remained unbeaten with a 60-36 non-district rout of Buffalo Gap in girls basketball action in Swoope on Monday.
Becca Shiflet had a solid all-around game with 11 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Knights (10-0). Alyssa Swartley added nine points and four steals while Gracie Moyers finished with six points, five rebounds and five steals.
For the Bison (6-4), Amaya Lucas had 22 points and 12 rebounds while Shea Ostrander finished with eight points.
In other local sports Monday:
Girls Basketball
Wilson Memorial 51, Page County 40: In Fishersville, Korinne Baska had 15 points and nine rebounds as Wilson Memorial pulled off a 51-40 non-district defeat of Page County.
Madison Flint added eight points for the Green Hornets (3-5) while Carlee Hatfield finished with a team-high seven rebounds.
Hannah Southers led the Panthers with 12 points while Abbey Nauman and Taylor Hankins finished with seven apiece.
Boys Basketball
Buffalo Gap 64, Stonewall Jackson 45: In Quicksburg, Buffalo Gap got back on track with a 64-45 non-district win over former Shenandoah District foe Stonewall Jackson.
Weston Smith and Andrew Weatherman led the Bison (8-2) with 16 points apiece.
The Generals (1-9), who have now lost nine straight, were led by Michael Stout’s 19 points.
College Notes
The Eastern Mennonite University men’s volleyball team was picked Monday to finish seventh out of 10 teams in the 2020 Continental Conference preseason poll. Southern Virginia was picked to finish first. EMU opens the season Jan. 26 against St. Andrew’s of the NAIA.
James Madison senior defensive back Ron’Dell Carter was named to the 2019 Walter Camp FCS All-American Team. He was also the CAA defensive player of the year.
JMU freshman guard Kiki Jefferson was named the CAA rookie of the week Monday. She had 19 points against William & Mary (on Friday) and Elon (Sunday) as the Dukes won both CAA contests.
Justin Kier (Spotswood) had 11 points for George Mason but the Patriots lost 72-59 to VCU at home on Sunday in Atlantic 10 Conference play. Kier, a redshirt senior from Grottoes, is averaging 8.1 points per contest and has come off the bench in seven of 14 games while dealing with a foot injury.
Former Virginia standout Devon Hall is playing in the G League with the Oklahoma Blue, an affiliate of the Thunder. He had a season-high 26 points Sunday in a loss at the Capital City Go-Go in Washington, D.C.
