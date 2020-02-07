BRIDGEWATER — There’s a lot of things that have changed about the Turner Ashby girls basketball team in a span of a year, and coach Rob Lovell noticed one specific trait Friday.
The Knights, who are still a young team with no seniors on their roster, struggled to finish close games a year ago. This season, however, it’s been a different story for TA.
The Knights showed poise as they held off rival Broadway for a gritty 54-48 win in Bridgewater. The victory completed a season sweep of the Gobblers for Turner Ashby.
“I’m proud of them,” said Lovell, who is in his 28th season coaching. “It just reflects our growth and our maturity over the last year or so. Probably in a lot of those tight games last year, we would have found a way to lose it. This year, they’ve done a great job of playing with poise and being in the moment and not letting it get too big for them.”
The Knights appeared in control most of the contest Friday, never giving up the lead after a Gracie Moyers jumper put them up 11-9 toward the end of the first quarter.
But every time TA appeared to be pulling away, the Gobblers were able to fight back.
“In the third quarter, we had control of the game but then we let them back in it by not taking care of the ball,” Lovell said. “Our shot selection wasn’t that great in the third.”
The Knights went up by as much as 11 in the third before a 10-2 run from Broadway.
In the fourth, the Gobblers got as close to two on multiple occasions. But Addie Riner hit multiple buckets, both from the field and the charity stripe, and Gracie Moyers and Leah Kiracofe both came up with key baskets down the stretch to help TA hold on for the win.
“Broadway is the kind of team that is almost always going to make you grind it out,” Lovell said. “It’s a big rivalry and our kids get up to play them. Their kids get up to play us. As long as we’re tough defensively, defense travels. Offensively, we showed flashes of being pretty good. But then, we were pretty ragged at times. The defense sticks.”
The Knights have thrived all season on their defensive pressure and ability to cause chaos for opposing teams’ offenses. TA did that once again against the Gobblers.
“For us, it all starts with defense and rebounding,” Lovell said. “I try to harp on our kids that if we want to get out in transition and run, you can’t do that if you’re constantly taking the ball out of bounds. You have to play tough defense and rebounds.”
Becca Shiflet led the Knights (19-2, 7-2 Valley) with 19 points while Riner finished with 15 and Moyers finished with 10 points and nine steals. Also chipping in for TA was Alyssa Swartley with six points and six rebounds and Kiracofe with three points and seven boards.
For the Gobblers (6-15, 5-4 Valley), Aliza Lokey finished with 14 points while A.C. Swartz had 13 and Emma Bacon had 10. Savannah Copenhaver also chipped in with four while Lindsey Wimer and Hannah Phares finished with three apiece.
After wrapping up yet another close victory, Lovell had a look of relief on his face.
But that expression changed to pride as he beamed about the growth of his team.
“I’m just really proud of them,” Lovell said. “They continue to impress me every night.”
BROADWAY (48) — Fox 0 1-2 1, Saverance 0 0-0 0, S. Copenhaver 1 2-2 4, Lokey 5 1-2 14, C. Copenhaver 0 0-0 0, Wimer 1 1-2 3, Phares 1 1-6 3, Bacon 4 2-2 10, Swartz 1 11-14 13. Totals 13 19-30 48.
TURNER ASHBY (54) — Cyzick 0 0-0 0, Moyers 3 4-7 10, Kiracofe 1 1-2 3, Shiflet 6 5-8 19, Riner 4 6-13 15, Angelopulos 0 0-0 0, Swartley 1 4-10 6, Lam 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 22-43 54.
Broadway 9 10 15 14—48
Turner Ashby 11 11 16 16—54
3-Point Goals — Broadway 3 (Lokey), Turner Ashby 3 (Shiflet 2, Riner).
