BRIDGEWATER — Winning builds confidence, but Turner Ashby coach Rob Lovell said he saw belief in his players before they ever even stepped foot on the court this season.
The reason? That’d be all the work the Knights put in in the weight room, he said.
“I thought I saw that even in our offseason program,” said Lovell, who is in his 28th season coaching Turner Ashby. “A number of our kids really committed themselves to our strength and conditioning program and I think we’re seeing it pay off now.”
The Knights certainly looked like the stronger team on Thursday as they led from start to finish and used a big second quarter run to cruise to a 56-34 non-district rout of county rival East Rockingham in Bridgewater and improve to 3-0 to start the season.
After going through an up-and-down season a year ago that included a late surge into the Region 3C playoffs, TA players said they dedicated their offseason to improvement.
“It’s really exciting because we put a lot of work in during the offseason and a lot of weight room training,” said Knights forward Alyssa Swartley, who finished with 11 points. “That was new for us. It’s exciting. We definitely got stronger and got closer as a team. Our bond this year is really good. I think all the offseason training just led us to this.”
Against the rebuilding Eagles on Thursday, TA took advantage of some early foul trouble on East Rockingham’s lone senior, Sage Fox, and jumped out to an early lead.
Fox, who is also a captain for the Eagles, was handed three fouls within the first 95 seconds of the game and forced to the bench for the remainder of the first half.
“It’s huge,” ERHS coach Paul Comer said. “That’s what I told the officials. The second foul wasn’t even a foul. She had the ball. It puts us in a bad spot. She’s basically our post. We were playing with two rookie posts and that’s just the way it is right now.”
Despite Fox being limited to the bench, East Rockingham hung around with some solid defense, but failed to convert offensively. Just before the half, however, the Knights broke through with a 15-2 run and went into intermission in complete control, 31-14.
“Offense is the last thing to come for us right now,” Comer said. “There’s no excuses, man. We’re working on our offense, but we’re lagging behind right now. We don’t have a lot of our stuff in right now and we’re pretty vanilla on both ends of the floor right now.”
Turner Ashby guard Becca Shiflet, who led the team in scoring a year ago, continued to shine during her junior campaign with a team-high 21 points and eight steals Thursday.
But for as good as Shiflet was, it was the effort of teammates like Swartley, Leah Kiracofe (10 points) and others that have propelled the Knights to their strong start.
“I’ve told a number of people that Becca is obviously a special player,” Lovell said. “But what I’m real excited about for us is our balance. Right now, I feel like we can score from all five spots on the floor. If we can duplicate this, we might be onto something.”
In a season-opening win over Monticello, TA put four players in double figures and followed that up with three in a victory against former Valley District foe Fort Defiance.
Against the Eagles, while Kiracofe and Swartley were the only other Knights with double-digit points, eight total players scored and every player played for TA.
“We all share the ball really well,” Swartley said. “I feel like we do a good job of passing around and everyone gets their chance. We all evenly score, so it’s really cool.”
Despite having zero seniors, the Knights have taken huge strides from last season.
“All the younger players really stepped up and filled a really big role for this team,” Shiflet said. “I’m really proud of all of them. I can always look for them for anything.”
Another key for the Knights against East Rockingham was its defensive pressure.
Two nights after committing 40 turnovers in a loss to Eastern View, the Eagles did handle the TA defensive pressure better, but still struggled against a full-court scheme.
“One of the nice things about starting off strong is that it’s helping us to develop our depth, Lovell said. “When you do that, you’re able to apply full-court pressure for a longer period of time. Our kids have done a super job. It’s been a good week for us.”
Alexis Baugher led East Rockingham (0-2) with 11 points while Lexi Campbell had seven, Sarah Smith had five and Fox had four, despite fouling out in the fourth.
For TA (3-0), Gracie Moyers added five points, Kacey Lam had four points and seven rebounds and Kelsey Knight, Autumn Krone and Bailee Angelopoulos each scored.
“We’ve been really pushing ourselves for a full-court defense,” Shiflet said. “We’re fast players, all experienced as athletes. We think we’re putting our skills to the test.”
It was the second consecutive lopsided loss for Comer and the Eagles to start the year.
But despite the struggles, the veteran ERHS coach said improvement will come.
“We’re a long way from where we need to be,” Comer said. “We know that, but they have to keep working. It’s a progression of getting better every day. We have four practices until we play again and we’ll get better every time we come out. I’ve got a lot of kids that it’s their first time on the floor together. It’s going to take some time, man.
“It’s not the easiest thing to do as a coach, but you are where you are. We’re making progressions. We have a lot of improvements to make, but we just have what we have right now and it’s going to take some time to work through some stuff.”
The Knights, meanwhile, have already showed great improvement from a year ago.
Smiles sat across the Turner Ashby players faces as they came out of the locker room Thursday and they admitted the confidence is growing with each win they earn early this season. But according to their coach, Lovell, that came before they ever took the floor.
“They’re more explosive athletes and that’s obviously going to translate over to the basketball court in a big way,” Lovell said. “I don’t think there’s any question that’s it really helped us.”
