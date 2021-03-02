When Dani Kunkle first stepped into the Turner Ashby volleyball program as an eighth-grader on the JV team during the 2019-20 season, she said that she quickly established goals and tried to become one of the team's best players.
"Last year, I just wanted to make a really big difference," Kunkle said.
Turns out she did just that and it was enough to earn her a promotion.
On Tuesday, the freshman had the best game of her two-game varsity career as she slapped down 15 kills and scooped up 17 digs for the Knights in a 25-18, 20-25, 25-13, 25-15 win over rival Harrisonburg at Roger Bergey Court at HHS.
“It’s definitely quicker," Kunkle said of the biggest adjustment. "On varsity, I’m trying to do the same and make a big difference and be a leader as a freshman. I’ve been playing with these girls for a while, so I kind of know them already."
The camaraderie between Turner Ashby showed in an emptier-than-usual Harrisonburg gym on Tuesday as the Knights JV squad — featuring several of Kunkle's former teammates — rang down chants of, "She's a freshman," after each kill from the first-year player and gave the varsity squad some energy.
“They've been great the past two nights," TA veteran coach Gina Troyer said. "Honestly, I think everyone is so focused on the match that you don’t even realize there aren’t people in the gym. You still feel like you have to yell because it gets loud in here, but I think they feed off the energy from each other.”
The Knights took the first set before dropping the second behind strong play from Amelia Mitchell and Ellie Muncy for the Blue Streaks in the second.
But Turner Ashby jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the third set and never looked back en route to back-to-back convincing set victories to complete the match.
“We’re really connecting as a team and working together, talking a lot," Kunkle said. "We’re getting passes up, good sets, good hits. We’re all one big friend group. There’s no drama. We are working hard and just getting along.”
Delanie Propst was impressive at the serving line with eight aces for Turner Ashby while she also had 16 digs. Jadin Thomas chipped in with 14 assists.
“The great thing is we essentially started 10 players last night [against East Rockingham]," Troyer said. "We know if someone is struggling, we have pieces on the bench that can step right up and fill that role. It’s been nice because the girls have to come to practice every day and work hard and push each other. They know that someone is right behind them looking for playing time.”
Mitchell led Harrisonburg (0-1) with 11 kills and three blocks while Muncy had seven kills and seven digs. Maya Waid finished with 16 assists in the loss.
It was the second win in as many nights for Turner Ashby, which opened the season on Monday with a convincing four-set win over East Rockingham.
“They really get after it, play together as a team," Troyer said of this year's edition of the Knights. "They’re supportive of each other. I just love the positivity and the fact that they get disappointed if a play doesn’t go their way, but they work really hard to make sure they do better the next time.”
One of Kunkle's goals on JV may have been to make an immediate impact.
But judging by her performance on Tuesday, it may not be long until she is having a similar effect on the Turner Ashby varsity squad.
"I’m really looking to make a difference this year, though," Kunkle said. "I want to add some banners in our school.”
