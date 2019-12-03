BRIDGEWATER — Tyson Snow scored 10 points as Turner Ashby opened the season with back-to-back wins under first-year coach Bryan Mathews with a 53-47 victory over Fort Defiance in non-district boys basketball action in Bridgewater on Tuesday.
Jacob Keplinger added nine points in the victory for the Knights (2-0).
Ryan Cook led the Indians (0-1) with 19 points while Jerry Horning had 15 and Vincent Sipe added nine.
In other local sports Tuesday:
Boys Basketball
Broadway 52, Page County 49: In Shenandoah, Nate Tinnell scored 17 points as Broadway won its second non-district game in as many nights with a 52-49 victory over Page County.
Ben Alderfer added 10 points for the Gobblers (2-0) while Jaxson Jameson had nine.
For the Panthers (0-1), Chase Combs led the way with 13 points while Ricky Campbell and Trevor Williams chipped in with 10 apiece.
Stuarts Draft 73, William Monroe 70: Mark Rodgers scored 21 points to lift Stuarts Draft to its first win of the season with a 73-70 non-district victory over William Monroe in Charlottesville.
Ryan Riley added 17 points for the Cougars (1-1) in the win.
Orange County 76, Stonewall Jackson 47: Stonewall Jackson suffered its first loss of the season with a 76-47 rout at the hands of Orange County at William Monroe High School.
Michael Stout led the General (1-1) with 15 points.
Strasburg 57, Warren County 49: Derek Fox had 14 points as Strasburg opened its season with a 57-49 non-district win over Warren County at SHS.
Kam Pangle added 13 points for the Rams (1-0) while Craig Pangle and Ron Fox each had 12.
Girls Basketball
Turner Ashby 51, Fort Defiance 44: Becca Shiflet had 14 points, six assists and four steals and Leah Kiracofe had 13 points and a career-high 19 rebounds as Turner Ashby stayed unbeaten with a 51-44 win over Fort Defiance in Don Landes Gymnasium.
Gracie Moyers added 11 points for the Knights (2-0) while Alyssa Swartley had nine and Kacey Lam chipped in with seven rebounds.
Lilian Berry had a game-high 20 points for the Indians (0-1) while Kiersten Ransom had eight points, Bri Allen had six and Ambria Wright had five.
Spotswood 69, Wilson Memorial 39: Stephanie Ouderkirk had 14 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and a trio of assists as Spotswood opened its season with a dominating 69-39 non-district rout of Wilson Memorial in Penn Laird.
Abby Branner added 13 points for the Trailblazers (1-0), Lexi Bennington-Horton added 10 and Madisyn Forloined had eight points and four rebounds. MacKenzie Freeze also finished with a team-high five assists.
For the Green Hornets (0-1), Ashley Morani had 13 points while Brooke Cason had 11.
Page County 46, Broadway 40: Taylor Hankins scored 16 points and added seven rebounds against her former team as Page County held on for a 46-40 non-district road win over Broadway.
Leah Hilliard added 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Panthers (1-0) while Abbey Nauman had seven and Gracie Mason added six.
For the Gobblers (0-2), Hannah Phares finished with 12 points, Emma Bacon added nine, Aliza Lokey chipped in with eight and Anna Swartz had six.
Eastern View: 58, East Rockingham 25: In Culpeper, East Rockingham had 40 turnovers as it suffered a 58-25 non-district loss to Eastern View.
Terese Greene led the Cyclones (1-0) with 19 points in the victory. The Eagles are now 0-1.
Eastern Mennonite 52, Massanutten Military Academy 10: In Woodstock, Joelle Blosser had 12 points and seven rebounds to lead a well-balanced Eastern Mennonite attack in a 52-10 non-conference rout of Massanutten Military Academy.
Maya Ferrell added eight points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Flames (2-0) while Caroline Young also had eight points and four other players had six.
Rockbridge County 66, James River 35: In Lexington, Emily Galford scored 24 points as Rockbridge County opened its season with a 66-35 non-district rout of James River.
Graceon Armstrong finished with a double-double of 15 points and 16 rebounds for the Wildcats (1-0) while Emily Mahood also had a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds and Phynely Stores chipped in with 10 points.
Strasburg 56, Warren County 30: Strasburg opened its season with an impressive 56-30 non-district road win over Warren County at WCHS.
Sophomore guard Nyla Sperry led the Rams (1-0) with 19 points.
Men's Basketball
Southern Virginia 68, Eastern Mennonite 67: Southern Virginia's Sam Armstrong knocked down a jumper with two seconds left to give the Knights a 68-67 non-conference road win over Eastern Mennonite at Yoder Arena.
EMU (1-6) held a lead as large as six points with less than four minutes to play, but couldn't secure the victory. Armstrong led all scorers with 20 points and Tim Jones led the Royals with 17. SVU improved to 1-8.
Women's Basketball
Randolph-Macon 96, Eastern Mennonite 50: Chloe Roach scored 26 points, but the rest of her teammates combined for only 24 as Eastern Mennonite suffered a 96-50 Old Dominion Athletic Conference loss at Randolph-Macon in Ashland.
The Yellow Jackets, who earned their first win, were paced by four double-digit scorers as Kelly Williams led the way with 21 points and 17 rebounds to notch a double-double. EMU fell to 1-6.
BC’s Myers Named All-American
BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater College linebacker Re'Shaun Myers was named a first-team football Division III All-American by the College Football Network.
The senior from Dan River High School had 52 tackles this season for the Eagles, who were Old Dominion Athletic Conference champs for the first time since 2005.
