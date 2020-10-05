When East Rockingham athletic director Eric Phillips reflected on some of the high-profile coaches to come through area high schools over the years, there was one common trait they all had.
"When I first started in this profession, I can remember some extremely successful coaches all coaching multiple sports," Phillips said.
Unfortunately due to a wide range of circumstances, that's no longer the case at most high schools and it's becoming a concern for city/county athletic directors.
Harrisonburg's Tim Sarver (football/track), East Rockingham's Eric Baylor (football/track), Turner Ashby's Ray Heatwole (baseball/football), Spotswood's Jim Kramer (boys basketball/baseball) and Fort Defiance's Vic Spotts (baseball/football) are among the many legendary coaches that helped in multiple sports during their time at their respective schools.
But when the Virginia High School League implemented an offseason schedule that allowed sports to essentially practice year-round in 2011, it suddenly forced coaches to choose one sport and commit their entire school year to it.
"The single largest contributor to lack of coaching applicants, in my opinion, is that the majority of our coaches are no longer coaching multiple sports like they did 15 to 20 years ago," Spotswood athletic director Tim Leach said. "With year-round sports and early age specialization becoming popular, our coaches stopped coaching multiple sports to focus on their main sports year-round."
Leach said he has two head coaching gigs that are still open at Spotswood and Phillips also said he has a pair of jobs that he's still looking to fill. While both Spotswood and Turner Ashby have less than 10 total coaches with less than five years of experience, Broadway has a relatively young staff with 29.
The Gobblers only have seven coaches with 20 years or more of experience.
"Coaching at any level is difficult," BHS athletic director Ryan Ritter said. "Coaching at the varsity level is extremely difficult. There are pressures to win, pressures to help students get recruited, pressures to have year-round practice. Our coaches are essentially volunteering their time. Our coaches are committed to their sport and our kids because they love the game, love their students and want to make an impact that will last for a lifetime."
Ritter's remark about coaches volunteering their time especially rings true in Rockingham County, where coaching stipends are topped out after just 10 years.
In many states, a coaching job is tied directly to your teaching position but that isn't the case in Virginia, where there are two separate contracts that aren't mutually exclusive.
Leach said coaches in Rockingham County haven't received a raise in 20 years and the only other raise before that was in 1988. So in the last three decades, they've received just one pay raise. That's a brutal blow for many veteran coaches.
"If we could get the model changed around the state, I think it would entice more teachers to coach and keep teachers coaching longer," Leach said. "On the flip side, by doing it this way in Virginia, it does allow us to go out and hire non-faculty coaches and we've had some great success with that as well."
More opportunities in their own personal lives is another reason local ADs agreed upon the dynamic has changed for young coaches. Whether it be coaching their own kids in little league or simply spending more time with their families at home, there's not as much of an incentive to spend countless hours coaching.
"A lot is asked of a high school coach," Turner Ashby AD Will Crockett said. "Timing, a positive home situation, professional obligations and personal desire all have to line up to make it successful. I completely understand when someone says that they cannot coach for one of those reasons and I admire the people who choose to coach because I know it is a challenging role to take on."
One of the challenges coaches are sure to face at times are athletes or parents frustrated with lack of success, playing time or other factors. That's something that athletic directors, however, simply chalked up to "being part of the job."
Leach said he doesn't think negativity from fans has had a major impact on interest in the coaching profession, but said he does understand the important of open communication and good parent-to-coach relationships in his school.
"High expectations have always been present for high school coaches from the community and parents," Crockett said. "For the most part, the expectations are constructive and people who coach embrace that. We all understand that a certain degree of disagreement comes with the territory and the people who choose to coach know that is part of the job."
There are also more options for younger coaches to get involved in the industry without doing so at the prep level. Whether it be personal training or with travel programs, there are other coaching avenues.
"Honestly, they can make more money in those areas and they don't have the stress of winning or losing," Leach said. "They don't have the stress of cutting a kid from a try-out sport. They don't have to coach in front of crowded bleachers with fan interactions and following the protocols you must follow to coach in a school."
The biggest concern that the lack of young coaches raises is the future of athletics, if finding qualified candidates becomes a long-term issue. Leach said he worries that, in the years ahead, schools wouldn't be able to offer certain sports due to not finding a qualified coach for that team.
"So far, we have escaped that reality," Leach said. "But there have been some close calls. It's a major concern of mine."
That worry was echoed by athletic directors around the area and will be a talking point as sports slowly begin to return to local schools.
And while Phillips may not find many coaches able to help with multiple sports like he once could 10 to 20 years ago, he knows how important it is to hold on to the ones he does find.
"There is no question it is becoming more difficult," Phillips said. "When you get a good one, you better do everything in your power to keep them."
