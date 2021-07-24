Ethan Laird had a stellar night on the mound, as he allowed just one hit and one unearned run as first-place New Market won at home 5-1 on Friday against Grottoes in Rockingham County Baseball League action.
The win clinches the regular-season title for New Market - the first since 1972 when the team was the Twin County Twins, according to current skipper Nolan Potts.
Laird, in his second start of the year, struck out eight batters and walked three and held Grottoes scoreless until the ninth. Frankie Ritter had three hits and scored twice for the Shockers and Luke Keister added two hits.
Tucker Garrison was the starter for Grottoes and allowed five runs (four earned) in seven innings. David Wood had the only hit for the Cardinals.
In other baseball Friday:
RCBL
Broadway 12, Elkton 0 (7): Caleb Taylor was 3-for-3 and had five RBIs and Trevor Thomas was 3-for-4 with four runs scored as host Broadway beat Elkton 12-0 in seven innings.
Jacob Bell allowed no runs in three innings as the starter for the Bruins. Dalton Benson came on in the fourth and allowed no runs in his three innings.
Bridgewater at Montezuma: The Reds scored three runs in the top of the fourth and the Braves had two in the last of the inning. The game ended after DN-R print deadlines as Bridgewater led 5-3 after eight.
Valley League
Staunton 10, Harrisonburg 5: The host Braves scored three runs in the last of the seventh and six in the eighth and won 10-5.
Logan McClure was the starting pitcher for the Turks and he gave up one run in six innings. Turner Ashby graduate Tanner Moyers (Lenoir-Rhyne) came on to pitch in the fourth for the Braves and gave up just one run in three innings.
Grant Painter had three hits for the Braves and drove in three runs. The Braves secured second place in the South division with the win. The playoffs are slated to begin today in the South division, with the North starting on Sunday.
Broadway Bruins
The Broadway Bruins will honor two fallen soldiers at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, before the home game with the Bridgewater Reds that is slated to start at 6:30 p.m.
Bucky Anderson, 24, of the U.S. Army died during service in Afghanistan in 2010, according to information provided by the Bruins. Billy Pangle, 19, of the U.S. Marines died in 1968 while serving in Vietnam. Both were graduates of Broadway High School.
Spotswood-Strasburg
Spotswood grad Cam Irvine (High Point) hit his fourth home of the season on Thursday for Strasburg in the Valley League. He was hitting .192 through games of Thursday. Spotswood graduate Daniel Ouderkirk (West Virginia) had an ERA of 5.49 for the Express through Thursday.
EMU's Lee
Jaylon Lee (EMU) hit his ninth homer of the year as Woodstock beat Purcellville 12-2 on Friday in Valley League play. Lee has 37 RBIs this summer and teammate Aidan Nagle has 42.
BC Track
The Bridgewater College women's track & field program gained USTFCCCA All-Academic Team laurels while Kacee Hooker of Chesterfield was noted as an individual. A team must have a 3.10 grade-point average to be honored; BC had a mark of 3.40 in the classroom. Hooker is a rising senior.
Showalter: All-Star
Turner Ashby grad and JMU pitcher Justin Showalter is slated to throw an inning Tuesday in the Appalachian League All-Star game in Pulaski, his Princeton manager, Patrick Anderson, told the News-Record on Friday. Showalter has made eight starts for Princeton in the league for top college players.
JMU Soccer
The JMU women's soccer team has added two assistant coaches, according to head coach Joshua Walters, Sr. The new assistants are Rob Donnenwirth and Devin Zvosec. Donnenwirth was a standout goalie at West Virginia Wesleyan, is a former JMU assistant with the men, and has been a coach for more than 30 years.
“I am thrilled to add Rob and Devin to the staff,” said Walters in a statement from the university. “They bring such a tremendous background and wealth of knowledge to the table. They are coaches that care about the student-athlete experience and have a drive to win. It was clear to me going through this process that the team wanted passionate and positive coaches and with Devin and Rob we got a slam dunk."
Nats at O's
The Nationals series at Baltimore continues at 6:35 p.m. Saturday and concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Both games are on Mid-Atlantic Sports Network.
Washington manager said before Friday's game that Stephen Strasburg, on the Injured List, continues to have "uncomfortable feeling in his neck. It happens to keeping come back." The Nats are "backing down" on his recovery and there is no timeline for his return.
Patrick Corbin gave up four runs in 5.1 innings on Friday before Wander Suero took over in the sixth for the Nationals. The Orioles won 6-1 in the first of three games.
MLB Flashback
Former Major League closer Billy Wagner was born July 25, 1971 - 50 years ago this weekend - in Marion. He had 422 saves in a career that began with Houston in 1995 and ended with Atlanta in 2010. His son, Will, played last year for Montezuma in the RCBL and was drafted earlier this month out of Liberty by Houston.
- DN-R Sports Desk
