For five years, Aleisha Lambert has been known as "Giggles" around the Broadway softball program — a nickname given to her by coach Becky Cantrell.
"She is just always smiling and giggling," the veteran Gobblers coach said.
But before this season began, Lambert approached her head coach with a much more serious tone. It was Lambert's final season in the Broadway program — one she had been in since eighth grade — and she had new goals in mind.
"She is a bubbly young lady who just wants to play softball," Cantrell said. "This was going to be her best year yet. She approached me on the second day of practice and said, 'Becky, I'm going to make a difference this year.'"
Lambert, who has played shortstop, second base and in the outfield throughout her career, was the lone senior on this year's team. With six freshmen, a sophomore and four juniors filling the rest of the roster, it was clear that Lambert would have to step up as an experienced leader.
“I really looked up to the older girls, so I knew [the underclassmen] were going to look up to me," Lambert said. "I felt like I had to set an example out there. I really wanted to push myself and that’s what I was going to do.”
Cantrell said Lambert dedicated herself to getting better. She praised her lone senior for better hitting and increased arm strength through the team's two preseason scrimmages and said she had become a "leader by example."
“I’m really proud of myself," Lambert said. "When I first came in, I knew I wanted to play softball but I didn’t know a lot. Seeing the older girls playing and them teaching me and watching them, I wanted to be like them. It pushed me.”
The anticipation for her senior season came to a halt, however, when the Virginia High School League canceled spring sports due to COVID-19. It left Lambert without her senior year and a final opportunity to play the game she had worked so hard to improve in throughout her high school career.
“I was more in disbelief," Lambert said. "I didn’t believe it, didn’t believe anyone when they told me. It was just heartbreaking and crazy. It brought a lot of different emotions.”
Lambert won't play softball anymore — she will graduate from Valley Vo-Tech as a certified nursing assistant and will continue to pursue becoming a registered nurse at Blue Ridge Community College next year — but her love for the game won't disappear anytime soon.
She helps coach her younger sister's travel team on the weekends now and Cantrell said she hopes to bring her back as an assistant with the Broadway varsity program one day.
“I like coaching, especially coaching my little sister’s team because I get to take everything I learned throughout the years and show it to them and push them to be greater," Lambert said. "I want to show them how it’ll be when they get older.”
Lambert's passion for helping others expands far beyond the field as well. She works as a nurse in the memory care unit at the Virginia Retirement Community now and is excited to continue to pursue a career in nursing in years to come.
“This whole [COVID-19] thing has been making it crazy, but I chose to work at the nursing home because it gives me more respect for people," Lambert said. "I enjoy having respect for and taking care of my elders.”
The passion Lambert has for being around, and helping, others is evident when she speaks. This year, she was finally going to be able to allow that desire to come to fruition as the lone senior on a young Broadway softball squad.
“I’m going to remember all the years of softball, all the friendships I’ve made and all the people I’ve met," Lambert said. "Seeing my friends grow up and myself — all of it is really special.”
Although that experience has been taken away from her, Cantrell said her impact on the Gobblers program won't be forgotten. From the improvement on the field to the uplifting energy she brought on a daily basis, Lambert will always be known as "Giggles" to Cantrell and the rest of the Broadway softball team.
"She is the type of kid you want to be around," Cantrell said. "Your day gets brighter the minute she is there."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.