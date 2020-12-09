Alone at home, more people have turned to adoption for companions to keep them company through a formidably challenging year. At Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, the surge of adoptions has seen record-breaking impacts.
More adoptions, fewer intakes and a reduced number of euthanasia cases are a handful of successes the local SPCA is celebrating in 2020.
Amid a year of fundraising cancellations and increase in operational expenses, intakes dropped by 13%, adoptions increased by 20%, return to owners diminished by 16%, transfers reduced by 18% and the rate of euthanasia decreased by 74%, according to the SPCA’s yearly roundup presentation to Harrisonburg City Council.
In 2018, 2,327 pets were taken in and over 1,000 animals were dead on arrival, euthanized or died awaiting adoption. That number was cut in half in 2019 with 587 dying before finding a new home despite the number of intakes climbing to 2,880. This year’s intake number was on par with 2018 at 2,307 pets, but 2,007 of the shelter’s pets had a positive outcome.
According to the yearly roundup presentation to Harrisonburg City Council, 214 lost and found reports were filed and 135 pets reunited with owners this year as 867 residents assisted with intakes and outcomes.
As typical, cats accounted for the greatest intake for the year at 610 versus 346 dogs, and dogs had a 99% live release rate compared to 78% of cats for 2020.
To end the year, RHSPCA is partnering with BISSELL Pet Foundation to host its first Empty the Shelters event from Wednesday to Saturday, where select animals will have a reduced adoption fee of $25. Adoption fees help cover the cost of needed medical care, age-appropriate vaccines, microchipping and spay or neuter surgery for the pet.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 76 dogs, cats, rats, a rooster and a rabbit were available for adoption, with more animals being made available near the end of the week.
For more information about RHSPCA’s Empty the Shelters event, call 540-434-5270.
