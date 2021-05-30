Harrisonburg native Mickey Dean, at the time the head softball coach at Radford, was on his way to Chicago one summer about a decade ago when a friend asked if he would be willing to take on a volunteer coach with the Highlanders.
"I said sure. I was in the pro league; I was driving to Chicago," Dean told me Sunday evening. "Just have her go in and meet with my assistant and I will be back in September. This was late May."
Dean, who grew up in Elkton and graduated from Spotswood in 1983, was busy getting ready to coach the Chicago Bandits that summer. "I didn't know who she was. I didn't think anymore about it because I figured I would never see her," Dean recalls.
That young assistant - Loren (Messick) LaPorte - was waiting in his office at Radford a few months later when the academic year was starting.
"I said, 'I think I have a good one here.' We coached together for about 10 years," said Dean, now the head coach at Auburn. "She was just a hard worker and she loved learning about the game. And she also was very demanding and not in a way - it wasn't forceful. She was willing to learn all about the game - hitting, fielding, pitching. She wanted to learn everything. She was just a hard worker."
Then on Sunday, with LaPorte calling the shots, the Dukes became the first school from the Colonial Athletic Association to make the College Women's World Series when JMU beat host Missouri in the third and deciding game 7-2 in the Super Regional.
"She did a really good job of recruiting; she knew a lot of kids," Dean said. "She had worked for the [American Softball Association], so she really made connections in the state of Virginia. That was where her primary recruiting area was - the state of Virginia. She did a really nice job of identifying kids. I told her, 'There can't be a kid in the state of Virginia we don't know about.' We had the best kids in the state of Virginia."
The Missouri Magic mirrors the 1983 baseball team at JMU, which became the first from the state of Virginia to make a trip to Omaha for the College World Series.
"I couldn't be happier," said Dean, who played baseball at Elon and in the Rockingham County Baseball League. "The administration did it right; they made a commitment [at JMU] and they did a great job of supporting the program. Their sports across the board, their facilities are immaculate, they really are. They are second to none. I tell people, you will be surprised if you go there and see the facilities. When it comes to women's sports, they are about in the top 25 in every female sport" in national rankings.
Former Roanoke College standout LaPorte was an assistant at Radford and then JMU under Dean, and she got the head job in Harrisonburg when Dean took over the program at Auburn prior to the 2018 season.
Dean watched the Friday and Saturday games on television from his home in Alabama then spent Sunday driving from Auburn to Virginia on his motorcycle.
"I would stop every half hour or so and watch [the game] on my phone," said Dean, whose wife, Liz, is a career counselor here in this area.
What was going through Dean's mind as he watched the last of the seventh Friday, as the strike zone shrunk in Missouri for JMU ace Odicci Alexander - who played for Dean as a freshman in 2017?
"You are on the road, you know the seventh inning of a close ballgame the strike zone is not going to be like it is in the first five or six innings," Dean said. "You know that going into the seventh inning. [LaPorte] had a stud on the mound who was able to handle that adversity. As a coach it's nice to know you have a fifth-year senior that can handle that. It is on her shoulders, it really is. I thought Odicci did a nice job of composing herself."
Dean, who had a winning percentage of .809 in five years at JMU, has never coached at the College World Series in Oklahoma City but has been there to do clinics while the major event was going on. He won his 600th game earlier this year and has been a conference coach of the year eight times. He knows what is in store in OKC for the 39-2 Dukes.
"It is going to pretty electrifying, I can tell you that right now," Dean said, as JMU plays Thursday at noon against No. 1 Oklahoma. "The years you get your largest crowds is when Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are in the World Series. And this year again, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are in the World Series. So the crowds are going to be huge. It is going to be awesome."
And a former volunteer assistant at Radford will be there as a JMU program makes a trip to a World Series - 38 years later.
