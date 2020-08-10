Larkin Arts announced on its social media page Monday evening that the shop is closing due to inability to pay rent.
The hybrid art supply store, studio space and gallery has served the Valley from its Harrisonburg-based space for eight years. Over the past year, the shop began facing concerns of closing due to the Denton building it occupies being included in conversations of sales and construction.
On Facebook, the shop posted, "The last 5 months have been very difficult and the truth is that we do continue to need help. Our lease is up next month and we are simply unable to afford the terms at our current location while sustaining our business during this unpredictable and challenging time. So we must vacate our building by September 30 and that means closing Larkin Arts."
The post included an optimistic note of future plans to reopen elsewhere with hints of local and national artist residency.
Despite closing up physical shop, Larkin Arts will continue its presence in the local arts community by co-hosting shows alongside Arts Council of the Valley and OASIS Fine Art & Craft.
Larkin Arts is asking for anyone available to help reduce remaining inventory by attending sales over the next seven weeks, donating to a reopening fund, offering storage space of additional items and volunteering for moving everything out of the store.
-- Staff Report
