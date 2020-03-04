Fort Defiance High graduate Mike Ruckman had been a college basketball referee for just a few years when he got a plum assignment.
He was one of three referees assigned for a non-conference game between charismatic coaches Jerry Tarkanian and Lefty Driesell — and the game would be played just a few miles from his Verona roots.
The game took place at the Convocation Center in Harrisonburg on Dec. 5, 1991, between Tarkanian and his ranked UNLV squad against James Madison, where Driesell had taken over three years earlier. Driesell, always baiting referees, convinced veteran coach Tarkanian to bring his Runnin’ Rebels to The Valley.
“I just thought he was really cool,” Ruckman recalls of the UNLV coach who died five years ago. “He never questioned the calls. He just didn’t say a whole lot. He was not like Lefty.”
Now, nearly 30 years later, Ruckman, 70, has put down his whistle. A resident of Rockingham County for about 30 years, he has been calling basketball games at various levels for more than five decades — with a focus on the high school level for about the past 20 years.
“I am done,” he said this week. “This was my last year. I told them I have done enough state (playoff) games; I can’t tell you how many state games I have done.”
The last game of his career came last month when he worked a boys game at Spotswood High between the Blazers and visiting Heritage-Lynchburg.
“Of course it is bittersweet,” said Becky Ruckman, 71, his wife, and a 1967 Fort Defiance graduate. “I wanted him to go out on top. I didn’t want him to wait until he was told to go.”
Ruckman, a 1968 Fort grad, estimated he probably officiated at least 3,000 games in his career of 52 years. He got started as a teen when he thought of officiating football games. But the season was over so someone suggested he work basketball games — and he did for five decades.
His decision to work high school games the past several years allowed him a unique experience: to be partners with his son, Michael, Jr., a physical education instructor at Waterman Elementary School in Harrisonburg and the former golf coach at Harrisonburg High.
“That is special. He is now a lot better than I am,” the elder Ruckman said.
Father and son officiated ed that last game together at Spotswood, with other family members in the stands.
“I was glad he could go out that way,” said Michael Ruckman, Jr., 51. “I have only known my dad as an official. He is well respected as an official; it was an honor to work with my dad. I don’t know anyone that likes officiating basketball more than my dad. When he wakes up the morning he is glad to have a game that night.”
With that in mind, the elder Ruckman will keep in touch with hoops as the treasurer of the Shenandoah Basketball Officials Association and he will also critique younger referees.
Ruckman, while at the college level, did many games in the Colonial Athletic Association and worked four CAA tournaments when the event was held at the Richmond Coliseum.
JMU is a founding member of the CAA, which holds its 2020 tourney starting Saturday in Washington, D.C. Many of the college games he did were in the Southern Conference.
Ruckman got his start at the college level in the Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
That meant a fair share of games at ODAC schools Bridgewater and Eastern Mennonite, as well as the ODAC tournament in Salem. Among those that helped get him started in the ODAC in the 1980s was George Toliver, a basketball standout at what is now JMU in the 1970s who became a referee in the NBA.
Eventually, Ruckman had to stop doing ODAC games when his wife got a job as the secretary in the president’s office at Bridgewater College early this century.
Ruckman also called D.C. title games in the 1980s, working intense showdowns between inner-city Dunbar and famed DeMatha Catholic High in Hyattsville, Maryland. DeMatha was coached by Hall of Famer Morgan Wootten, who died earlier this year.
Those city-title games were held at Cole Field House in College Park, Maryland with about 14,000 fans filling the historic arena. Cole was the site of the 1966 NCAA title game when Texas Western (now UTEP) beat all-white University of Kentucky.
“I know one time I parked on the sidewalk. There was nowhere else to park,” Ruckman said of those Dunbar-DeMatha games in the 1980s.
The elder Ruckman and his wife have another son, Andy, 48, who played football at William & Mary and now lives near Annapolis, Maryland with his wife and two children. Both sons also graduated from Fort Defiance and their parents have been married since 1968.
Becky Ruckman was on hand for most of the games that her husband worked and the many games that her sons played and coached at the high school and college level.
“I wouldn’t trade those hours for anything,” she said Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.