Dogs are often credited as man’s best friend, but for several Valley residents, horses are the ultimate companion. With barns closed and races canceled, opportunities to spend time with fellow horse riders and steeds are few and far between.
Augusta County’s foxhunting club, Glenmore Hunt Club, is organizing a night on horseback under the full moon today. Following the stars overhead and glowing trails between trees, all level of riders are invited to Glenmore Hunt’s first moonrise and fireflies ride.
Event coordinator Jenner Brunk is an endurance rider who said the idea came from her experience riding trails at night illuminated by glow sticks.
“You and your horse get very acclimated to the dark and can see very well, and I always thought that would be a fun thing to do,” she said. “It’s a way for horse people to get to ride in places they’d never get to ride in the Valley.”
Brunk said the ground is not very elevated or technical, but offers an idyllic ride for both horses and riders to enjoy different terrain and views.
Jeni Rosadino, from King George County, was attracted to the event by the chance to enjoy a late night ride with her American Paint Horse reining mare named Cowgirls Like Guns, also known as Piper.
“I like the idea of riding at night under the moonlight. It’s different for both horse and rider and gets us out of the heat,” she said.
Since 1930, Glenmore Hunt Club has been a group of equestrian enthusiasts in the Shenandoah Valley. In recent years, the club has started to host a variety of events from murder mystery rides to judged trail rides.
Tonight’s ride at Bonnie Doon Farm in Grottoes will take participants approximately 5 miles through the former plantation grounds on the Middle River. Brunt said about 50 people have already registered for the event, which is self-guided, so riders can take as long as they like.
Brunk said taking horses on different terrain is beneficial to keep them well-rounded and riding enjoyable.
“It’s always wonderful for horses to get to ride in a new place. My horses get bored on the same trails. … If people have a new horse they haven’t ridden a lot, this is a good way to get out with friends and buddies,” Brunk said.
Stuarts Draft resident Meg Jones plans to attend with her warmblood horse, Tyler. Jones said she has several friends who are part of Glenmore Hunt and is looking forward to attending the evening ride.
“I just love being out in nature on my horse in a beautiful place on a beautiful night,” she said. “I am not planning to be out after dark, just want to ride as it gets dark in the dusk when your eyes can adjust to the dimming light.”
Tickets are $25 per rider and funds go to the care and upkeep of Glenmore Hunt’s foxhounds.
Most of the farm is flat and the course will cover pasture, dirt and some short woods trails and a path of gravel, but horses will be fine barefoot.
Participants are allowed to tailgate prior to the night ride, but open flames and alcohol are not permitted. There is an event shirt available to purchase for $20 to commemorate the first moonrise and fireflies ride, which is expected to be a recurring, annual event.
Gates open at 6 p.m. for check in by 7 p.m. Rides start 30 minutes later with last riders out at 8:30 p.m. Registration for the event ends at noon today. Glenmore Hunt is requiring masks for check-in and will have COVID-19 waivers to sign at check-in. Bonnie Doon Farm is located at 2190 Battlefield Road in Grottoes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.