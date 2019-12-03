Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the destruction of a late Elkton pastor’s headstone located on The Upper Room Church’s property in Rockingham County.
According to a post on the church’s Facebook page, The Rev. John Hensley’s grave was vandalized sometime Sunday or Monday.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said deputies took the report on Monday.
He said it appears someone smashed a cinder block against the tombstone, creating multiple cracks. Damage is estimated at $2,000.
“What a hurtful and senseless act,” the Facebook post states.
Church leaders couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday.
By Tuesday afternoon, the post was shared nearly 500 times and received nearly 200 comments from people expressing their concern over the damage.
The Rev. Eunice Hall founded The Upper Room Church in 1962. After Hall died in 1971, Henlsey took over as the church’s pastor.
In 1976, Hensley led an effort to purchase 12 acres of land on Rockingham Pike near Elkton.
The land, which was once home to the Drive-In Theatre, is now home to the church. The original church was located on Spotswood Trail.
In addition to starting a 10-year radio ministry on WHBG in Harrisonburg, Hensley created a television program, Outreach Ministries, in 1983 on WHSV.
The program continued up until his death in 2007.
Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 564-3800 or Crime Solvers at 574-5050.
