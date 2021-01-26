As a Dayton police officer patrolled a town park last year, he came upon a woman sleeping in a car during the overnight hours, a violation of town code.
The officer woke the woman up and offered help finding her a place to stay for the night.
Within a few days, the woman filed a complaint with Chief Jason Trout, claiming the officer was rude.
Instead of a battle of he said/she said, Trout went straight to the officer’s body-worn camera — a tool he says officers should have.
“They’re extremely valuable,” he said, adding that the video backed up the officer’s side of the story. “You frequently get calls from citizens with complaints. You can turn on the camera and get exactly what happened.”
For Dayton, and many other law enforcement agencies, securing funding for the ever-evolving technology can be tricky.
Years ago, Dayton purchased eight body-worn cameras, but only one still works — and not well.
“They’re old technology,” he said. “They’ve exceeded their life cycle.”
One state legislator came up with a plan to help local and state police departments with funding, but several local agencies are leery of the proposal.
Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Fredericksburg, submitted a bill to the General Assembly to create a fund that could receive public donations, which would be handed out to police departments throughout the state.
On Jan. 18, the bill passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on a 14-0 vote, including support from Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham.
But Trout said the state needs to step up and help police departments with the cost.
“I’d be skeptical about what organizations are donating,” he said. “You want to make sure there’s no ulterior motive. There’s plenty of money in the state; they just need to divert some of that to law enforcement.”
Trout said he’s working with multiple area police departments to write a grant request to the Department of Criminal Justice Services, which would cover half of the cost for the cameras.
Under a five-year contract with a technology company, he said, it would cost $45,000 for six cameras and data storage for the video, which police say is often the most expensive part of body-worn cameras.
The contract would be similar to one held by the Harrisonburg Police Department, which pays $210,000 a year for body-worn cameras, in-car dash cameras and Tasers.
In the past decade, as technology changed, body-worn cameras and residents’ cellphones have captured the good, the bad and the ugly of law enforcement.
In December, body-worn cameras captured two Harrisonburg police officers running into a burning home to help evacuate its residents.
Most importantly, Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst said, is that cameras capture video of crime scenes and defendant statements that are nearly impossible to refute.
Garst said video was crucial in the conviction of Brian Hailey on a second-degree murder charge for killing a Woodstock man at the Grand Duke apartments.
On Oct. 25, 2017, Harrisonburg police responded to a disorderly conduct call at the apartments near South Avenue and South Main Street. Officers found the Woodstock man suffering from a stab wound.
The man’s death and Hailey’s initial statements were captured on several officers’ body-worn cameras. The videos were played for jurors at trial.
“We have really relied on them, especially in cases that involved statements," she said. “The images portray a completely accurate story of what occurred, and there’s no dispute on what’s actually said.”
While beneficial, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has no body-worn cameras.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the department just finished up a several-year project to equip all patrol cars with in-dash cameras.
In years past, it has been cost-prohibitive to outfit his roughly 175 employees with body-worn cameras, he said.
However, he plans to phase the devices in over the next few years. In 2020, he said, he partnered with a technology company for a pilot program.
“We tested a few makes and models,” he said. “We have one that we feel is the best for us. It’s an expensive endeavor. It takes several years.”
He said it will cost about $2,000 to $4,000 per camera.
“What the real kicker is is the hidden costs,” he said. “The No. 1 is storage. Then, software upgrades, maintenance, chargers and fixing broken devices.”
He said the department will start with the patrol unit, since it deals with the public the most often. He said 60 to 70 cameras will be needed.
Hutcheson said he, too, would be skeptical of a statewide fund for people or groups to contribute to for getting departments outfitted with cameras.
“It’s an interesting concept at face value, but I always look for the catch,” he said. “It sounds great, but what is the catch? Does that organization have some type of control? How are those funds allocated? Sometimes, the catch isn’t worth what you get.”
While it might be a few months before the first deputy straps on a camera, Hutcheson said his deputies work as though there’s always a watchful eye on them.
“We already try to operate under the assumption that we’re on film,” he said. “Out in the public today, there’s a good chance they have their cellphone camera on. You operate under the assumption that someone is filming you. You have to conduct yourself with that understanding.”
But, he said, body-worn cameras trump cellphone video.
“A small segment, a snippet of a cellphone video can look very bad,” he said. “If we have the video, we can show, 'Hey, we said five times to drop something.'”
