BRIDGEWATER — In the wake of tragedy, officers at Bridgewater College did exactly what John Painter and Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson would have wanted them to do — work extra hours, or on their days off, to continue to protect and serve the college community.
“While officers were encouraged to take some time off if needed, no one wanted to do that,” said Abbie Parkhurst, associate vice president for marketing and communications at the college, in an e-mail to the Daily News-Record. “The department wanted to do everything possible to maintain normal levels of security coverage and to provide a sense of comfort to our students and staff, which is what they knew John and J.J. would have wanted.”
Painter, a campus police officer, and Jefferson, a campus safety officer, were killed in a shooting on BC’s campus Feb. 1.
Parkhurst said, currently, BC has a chief of police, lieutenant and three additional police officers. All officers are Department of Criminal Justice Services certified, and each has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement, according to Parkhurst.
BC also has three campus safety officers, who are also DCJS certified and go through “extensive training,” Parkhurst said in an email. Both safety officers and police officers must complete recertification every two years; but unlike police officers, campus safety officers are unarmed and do not have arrest powers.
Under Virginia law, public and private colleges and universities can determine what type of safety and security agency they want to utilize for their campuses, said Dana Schrad, executive director of the Virginia Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators. Most campuses in Virginia institute a “hybrid” police and public safety model, employing both certified police and non-certified security and safety officers.
Schrad said, in Virginia, campus police officers have the same police training and authority as local, county and state officers; but also are required to complete trainings like Clery and Title IX.
“You’d view a Bridgewater College police officer the same way you’d view a Harrisonburg police officer,” Schrad said.
The roles of campus safety officers and campus police officers are “virtually the same with a few exceptions,” Parkhurst said in an email. Campus safety officers focus on the safety and security of the campus, like locking and unlocking buildings and conducting fire drills. Campus police focus on law enforcement duties, like taking reports and investigations, according to Parkhurst.
Campus security officers in the commonwealth are unarmed, Schrad said, but usually still work in tandem with campus police.
“Our police officers have all worked as police elsewhere, but have chosen to work as officers on our campus because of the connections they get to make and relationships they get to build here,” Parkhurst said in an email.
It’s not unusual for BC students to stop by the Campus Police and Safety building to talk with officers, Parkhurst said.
“The BC officers’ roles center on community and engaging with our students and staff,” Parkhurst said in an e-mail. “It’s a family atmosphere here. The officers know many of our students on a first-name basis. They are encouraged to get out and meet our students, talk with them and even eat with them in the dining hall.”
Roles of campus safety officers are special and centered on community, Parkhurst said. She likened BC’s philosophy to campus policing to “community policing on steroids.”
“The campus officers try to help our students make better decisions, and they work with students to help them be successful. They want our students to feel secure and safe so they can focus on why they are here — to further their education,” Parkhurst said in an email.
Town of Bridgewater Police Sgt. Aaron Will said although two separate entities, the town and college’s police forces have always had a good working relationship. The town’s department will assist at the college when needed, but also keeps an eye on the college due to its location in town limits.
“We’re always available to step in and help whatever they need assistance with,” Will said. “We all know each other down here — working in such close proximity — especially the night shift officers — are really close with each other.”
“[Bridgewater Town Police] assist the college with special events, and the departments often work together on investigations,” Parkhurst said in an email. “They have been very supportive throughout this incident.”
The Town of Dayton’s Police department, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police have also supported the college since Feb. 1.
“We will never be able to replace John and J.J.,” Parkhurst wrote in an email. “They were two of a kind. Yes, they will be replaced with new officers, but there will never be another ‘Dynamic Duo.’
“The Campus Police and Safety Department will continue to protect and serve campus. It’s what they do every day and will continue to do because they believe they owe that to their fallen brothers and to our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.