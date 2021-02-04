A bill in the Virginia General Assembly to eliminate mandatory minimum sentences on most crimes cleared a major hurdle last week, but local law enforcement and prosecutors say lawmakers should think twice.
Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst said there might be some need for reform when it comes to mandatory sentences for some crimes, but not there’s no wiggle room for others.
“My concern is with violent crimes with mandatory minimum sentences,” she said. “Those are very severe crimes.”
One crime she said should continue to have a mandatory minimum sentence is felony assault on a police officer.
The crime, which also applies to judges, firefighters and medics, is a Class 6 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
However, the crime carries a six-month mandatory minimum — a stipulation that some legislators say is too hefty considering the low-level actions that could result in the charge, such as pushing an officer.
The bill is sponsored by Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke.
On Jan. 25, the bill passed the Senate’s Judiciary Committee 9-6, with Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, voting against it.
It passed the Finance and Appropriations Committee 11-5 on Tuesday, with Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, voting against it.
It’s unclear when it will go to the full Senate for a vote.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said he’s opposed to eliminating mandatory minimum sentences.
“I don’t understand the logic behind it,” he said “What would it accomplish? It would seem to be saying we’re condoning it.”
He also said the mandatory minimums are public knowledge, and should not catch anyone who violates the law off guard.
“If there is a crime, there is time that goes with it,” he said. “It’s taking away any deterrent effect.”
Harrisonburg defense attorney Aaron Cook said he wants to see the bill passed.
“We need that so badly,” Cook said. “All the mandatory minimum sentences really do is tell the judges we don’t trust you to judge.”
Cook said it often forces defendants to plead guilty to a lesser charge to avoid a mandatory minimum.
He said prosecutors use it to their advantage. He said the bill’s passage will even the playing field.
“It gets rid of the leverage,” he said. “It takes the power from the prosecutor and puts it in the judge’s hands.”
